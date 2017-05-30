Help Wanted
by Pam Akridge | May 30, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 30, 2017 at 2:06 pm
Qualified Certified Small engine/lawnmower mechanic needed. Earn $500 to $2,000 per week. Apply in person. A-Z Power Equipment 677 East Main St. Swainsboro Ga. Located next to Johnson’s Bedding.
