Helen Elaine Johnson Braddy, 78

Graveside services for Helen Elaine Johnson Braddy, 78, were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. She died May 17, 2017 at Cedar Plantation in Metter, where she was lovingly cared for.

Mrs. Helen Elaine Johnson Braddy was born October 21, 1938 in Twin City to Lois Lamb and Ed C. Johnson. She graduated from Emanuel County Institute in 1956, where she was active in the band, cheerleading, and was voted Best All Around by her classmates. She attended Barrett School of Nursing, but chose to return home to marry. She and Lewis Braddy Jr., known to all as Sonny, were married on December 22, 1957. Her initial reaction to Sonny was that she “wasn’t too fond of him but he kept coming to see me.” Her opinion certainly changed because they were happily married for 59 years. Both often remarked what a good life they had together. She and Sonny owned and operated the regional Standard Oil distributorship for many years. Braddy was later employed in the dental office of Dr. Henry Sparks. She was a long time member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.

She was a “get it done” kind of person who always had a project going. She loved reading, working outdoors in her flowers, drawing, and painting. She and her husband loved rocking together on the front porch while admiring their daylilies and the hummingbirds. She was an exceptional seamstress, creating everything from prom and pageant dresses to costumes and home décor. She always supported her children in all facets of their lives and pushed them to succeed. Her greatest love was her grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than to be in their presence, sharing their adventures. She loved showing them off at the Blooming Festival in Metter each April. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Braddy, and her brother James “Buddy” Johnson of Twin City.

Survivors include her son, Walter Lewis “Butch” (Aiman Beibitbayeva) Braddy III of Savannnah; her daughter, Belinda Braddy (Bill) Warnell of Athens; three grandchildren, Davis Blue Warnell of Washington, D.C., Summer Rae Braddy of Savannah, and Ansley Elizabeth Warnell of Athens; and one step-granddaughter, Ailina Mamazhanova of Savannah.

Pallbearers were Jake Daughtry, Dwayne Tucker, Bradd Craft, Benny Tompkins, Reid Johnson, and Davis Warnell.

Remembrances may be made to Cool Springs Baptist Church, 12967 Edenfield Road, Metter, GA 30439.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, was in charge of arrangements.