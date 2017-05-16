Georgia Mae McKenzie Kersey, 88

Funeral services for Georgia Mae McKenzie Kersey, 88, of Kite were held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church in Kite with Elder Sam Bowen and Elder Calvin Watkins officiating. Interment followed in the Kersey Family Cemetery near Kite. She died at Pruitt Health on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Mrs. Georgia Mae McKenzie Kersey was born January 19, 1929 in Blun to the late George B. and Mattie Harrell McKenzie. She was a homemaker, a 1946 graduate of Summertown High School, and a member of Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church in Kite. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Arlie D. Kersey; first husband of 25 years, Buford W. Gladin; one son, Larry Gladin; one great-grandson, Collen R. Durden; seven sisters, Mary M. Taylor, Nora M. Logue, Marnella M. Herrington, Daisy M. Fountain, Ruth McKenzie, Grace M. Kirkland Nelson, and Ellena M. Fennell; and five brothers, James McKenzie, Ander McKenzie, Eugene McKenzie, Rudolph McKenzie and Henry McKenzie.

Survivors include one daughter, Cassandra Hall of Kite; two sons, John (Janice) Gladin of Ludowici and Keith (Bunney) Gladin of Swainsboro, three brothers; Herschel (Marilyn) McKinzie of Swainsboro, Clifford (Ruth) McKenzie of Blun, and Herman (Janet) McKenzie of Blun, nine grandchildren; Larry S. Gladin, Gregory (Dory) Gladin, Nicholas (Nicki) Gladin, Casey (Betsy) Hall, Jason Hall, Haley Hall Durden, Jonathan Gladin, Christopher Gladin, and Amy (Don) Lane; 19 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers were Larry Gladin, Greg Gladin, Nicholas Gladin, Casey Hall, Jason Hall, and Ronald Walker.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.