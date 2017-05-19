Fire off Old Reidsville Rd
by Pam Akridge | May 19, 2017 5:28 pm
A hay baler has caught fire and spreaded into wheat field. Swainsboro Fire Dept is on scene along with Twin City Fire Dept and other volunteer fire fighters.
