Estate Sale
by Pam Akridge | May 11, 2017 7:00 am
Last Updated: May 10, 2017 at 4:43 pm
Estate Sale . Antiques, old books, sewing and quilting supplies, cut glass, fine china, tools and gardening. All household contents. May 19-20. 9am-3pm. 908 Center Dr. Vidalia Ga. Phyllis Brinson. 770-468-6701. To see photos www.estatesales.net
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.