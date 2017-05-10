EGSC’s honey bees win first place

Last Updated: May 9, 2017 at 2:24 pm

The honey bees of East Georgia State College recently won first place in the educational category of the Pine Tree Festival Flower Show held at the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center on April 29 and 30, 2017. The event was sponsored by the Seedling Garden Club.

The honey bee exhibit was titled “Honey Comb Bee My Baby,” and included an observation hive containing some of the bees from Bobcat Apiary, a poster explaining the function of pollinators and how they are important to the world we live in, as well as what can be done to help them thrive, and also wildflower seeds for visitors to take and plant to help support local pollinators.

As a Bee Campus USA institution, one of EGSC’s goals is to promote the importance of all pollinators to the world we live in. To learn more about Bobcat Apiary or just to enjoy watching the bees at work, check out the live feed at www.ega.edu/bee-cam.