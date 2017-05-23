EGSC – Augusta fights to end hunger

In the United States, one in five children struggle with hunger. Political science classes at East Georgia State College’s Augusta campus are doing something about it. This spring, students collected 340 pounds of food to help end hunger. The food was donated to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, which serves hungry families in 30 counties located within Georgia and South Carolina. EGSC-Augusta was proud to join the fight against hunger. Working together, we can make a difference!