:egal Notices: May 24, 2017

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

EFFIE M. HARMON,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 17E0047

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

and to whom it may concern:

CHARLES WILLIE J. HARMON, SR.

has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of EFFIE M. HARMON deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 29th, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

_Don E. Wilkes ______________________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom_____________________

Clerk of the Probate Court

_P.O. Box 70/ 125 S. Main St. ___________

_Swainsboro, GA 30401________________

Address

(478)237-7091________________________

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF FRANCES NELL LEAPTROTT, DECEASED

All creditors of the estate of FRANCES NELL LEAPTROTT, deceased, late of Emanuel County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This 27th day of April, 2017.

S/ Carl Franklin Leaptrot

Carl Franklin Leaptrott

1480 Hwy 80 E,

Swainsboro, GA, 30401

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

P. O. BOX 99

SWAINSBORO, GA 30401

478-237-7551

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. GRIDER, DECEASED

All creditors of the estate of WILLIAM C. GRIDER , deceased, late of Emanuel County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This 27th day of April, 2017.

S/ Crystal Lynn Grider

214 Shepherd Drive, Apt F

Swainsboro, GA, 30401

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

P. O. BOX 99

SWAINSBORO, GA 30401

478-237-7551

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of CHARLES DRONE HUDSON, SR., decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 27th day of April, 2017.

Shirley H. Hudson, Executrix of the Estate of Charles Drone Hudson, Jr., decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

CITATION

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that Dorothy J. Newman, widow of Leon Newman who deceased on February 21, 2017 has filed her application in the Probate Court of Emanuel County, Georgia seeking an Order granting Twelve Months’ Support to be awarded out of the assets of the Estate of LEON NEWMAN. A hearing to determine whether said application shall be granted will be held on May 29, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. in the Probate Court of Emanuel County. Any person having objections should file them with the Court in writing prior to said hearing.

This 27 day of April, 2017.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of Probate Court

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF JUNE ANNE WILLIAMS, DECEASED

All creditors of the estate of JUNE ANNE WILLIAMS, deceased, late of Emanuel County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This 27th day of April, 2017.

S/ Michael B. Edenfield

554 Barbara Avenue – P.O. Box 1545

Swainsboro, GA, 30401

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

P. O. BOX 99

SWAINSBORO, GA 30401

478-237-7551

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: GERALD D. HOOKS, SR., DECEASED

All creditors of the estate of GERALD D. HOOKS, SR., deceased, late of Emanuel County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This 28th day of April, 2017.

S/Gerald D. Hooks, Jr.

Co-Personal Representative

S/Robert Evans HooksCo-Personal Representative

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

P. O. BOX 99

SWAINSBORO, GA 30401

478-237-7551

|

Application To Register A Business To Be Conducted Under Trade Name, Partnership Or Others

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF Emanuel

The undersigned does hereby certify that Altisource Fulfillment Operations, Inc. conductiong business as a foreign profile corporation in all cities County of Emanuel in the State of Georgia, under the name of Owners.com Loans and that the nature of the business is licensed mortgage brokerage activities and that the names of the person, firms or partnership owning and carrying on said trade or business are Altisource Pertfolio Solutions, Inc.

1000 Abernathy Rd., Ste 200

Atlanta, Ga 30328-5604

(770) 612-7007

Timothy G.N. Harcourt, Treasurer

and Chief Financial Officer

Subscribed and sworn to before me

this 22nd day of December, 2016

Angela M Jesse

Filed in office, this 16th day of March, 2017

Denise Hobbs

Deputy Clerk Superior Court, Emanuel County, Ga.

Trade Book: 2 Page: 359

|

N THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

KATIE ANN EDENFIELD Plaintiff,

Vs.

WALTER WAYNE JOHNSON

Defendant,

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17C0125

ORDER

The above-captioned Petition For Modification of Child Custody and Affidavit of Diligent Search, having been read and considered; and appearing that the Respondent WALTER WAYNE JOHNSON, cannot, after due diligence, be found in order to perfect personal service;

It is therefore ordered that the Respondent shall be served by publication of summons as provided by law.

This 28th day of April, 2017

Robert S. Reeves, Judge

Emanuel County Superior Court

Middle Judicial Circuit

Order Prepared By:

Marnique W. Oliver

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 308

202 West Main St.

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 289-7661 (phone)

(478) 289-7662 (fax)

legaleagleoliver@yahoo.com

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

WHEREAS, heretofore on June 3, 2011, ROY McGEE did execute and deliver to THE CITIZENS BANK OF SWAINSBORO, a State of Georgia Banking Corporation of the County of Emanuel, State of Georgia, a Deed to Secure Debt conveying the land described in Schedule “A” below; and,

WHEREAS, said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date therewith in the original amount of FIFTEEN THOUSAND AND NO/100 ($15,000.00) DOLLARS together with all other indebtedness of the Borrower to the Lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter contracted, including any renewals thereof which was or would be evidenced by the Note or Notes from ROY McGEE, all of which is shown by said Deed to Secure Debt recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court, in Deed Book 355 Pages 484-486; and,

WHEREAS, said Note and Deed to Secure Debt as described therein, which were due and payable in monthly installments are past due and Roy McGee and/or his Estate have been notified that the mortgage is in default and that the lender(s) therein have elected to accelerate payment of said Note; and,

WHEREAS, notice has been given to Roy McGee and/or his Estate as required by O.C.G.A. 44-14-162 through 44-14-163.4 (MICHIE 1982).

NOW THEREFORE, according to the terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and the laws in such cases made and provided, the undersigned will expose for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed to Secure Debt from after proper advertisement, on the first Tuesday in June, 2017, to-wit: June 6, 2017, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Emanuel County, Georgia. Said sale will be subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, and the purchaser will be responsible for any Georgia Real Estate Transfer Tax. Proceeds from said sale will be used first, to pay the cost and expense of said sale; second, to pay the balance on the indebtedness mentioned above due by Roy McGee and/or his Estate, and third, to pay the surplus, if any, to the person or persons legally entitled thereto.

This 19th day of April, 2017.

THE CITIZENS BANK OF SWAINSBORO, As Attorney-in-Fact for ROY McGEE

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Drawer 99

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-7551

EXHIBIT “A”

One certain tract or parcel of land, together with any improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, and known and designated as Lots Nos. 6, of Lynwood Heights Subdivision in Dellwood Crossing, and fronting 100 feet on the west side of U.S. Highway No. 1 and running in a generally easterly direction between parallel lines a distance of 200, feet as per plat of said subdivision recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, in Plat Book 1, Page 188.

Said property is identified by the Emanuel County Tax Assessor’s Office as Emanuel County Tax Map DW1-038A.

Said property is a portion of that property conveyed to Roy McGee by Warranty Deed from Reba Mae Henry dated June 25th, 2010 which is recorded in Deed Book 341, Pages 593-595, Emanuel County Clerk’s records.

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Alexander L. Daniels and Alysia D Daniels to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for AmericaHomekey, Inc., its successors and assigns, dated October 23, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 332, Page 102, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity but as Trustee of ARLP Securitization Trust Series 2015-1 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 432, Page 434, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED NINETEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIFTY-TWO AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($119,352.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in June, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity but as Trustee of ARLP Securitization Trust Series 2015-1 is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Fay Servicing, LLC, 440 S Lasalle St, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60605 800-495-7166. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Alexander L. Daniels and Alysia D Daniels or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 649 Summit Ave, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity but as Trustee of ARLP Securitization Trust Series 2015-1 as Attorney in Fact for Alexander L. Daniels and Alysia D Daniels McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All of the Eastern 130 feet of that lot or parcel of land designated as Lot B, situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, as shown on Plat by Marlin Nevil, Surveyor, dated August 29, 2005, and recorded in Plat Book 21, page 429, in the Office of Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia, said 130 feet on the North side of Summit Avenue and extending back between parallel lines along Parcel “A”, and being the Eastern portion of lot designated Parcel “B” on said plat. Said property is bounded now or formerly on the North by lands of Reed Turner and lands of Dennis Weeks; East by Parcel “A” shown on said plat; South by Summit Avenue; and West by the remainder of Parcel “B”. MR/sju 6/6/17 Our file no. 5162416 – FT18

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by LAKESIA MILLS to SWAINSBORO FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. P.O. Box 126, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401, dated December 13, 2013 and recorded in Deed Book 394, page 264, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in June, 2017, to wit: June 6, 2017, the following described property:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the town of Adrian, Emanuel County, Georgia and being bounded now or formally as follows: On the North by College Street; East by Nora Street; South by Masonic Lodge Property and West by lands of Eliza J. Hutchinson. Said lot being one hundred fifty feet square. This is also the old homeplace of Mrs. Emman (WE) Spell for several years and bounded at one time on the South by John R. Roundtree and on the West by lands of Dr. Kennedy’s Adrian Clinic.

This land location address is 311 Nora Blvd and 0.52 acres. Parcel # AD1 122. Recorded August 19, 2013, Deed Book 390, page 194.

Said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $2,498.67, with interest at the rate specified therein together with all other indebtedness of the borrower to the lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter become contracted, which was or would be evidenced by a note or notes.

The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining it, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees. Notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees has been given, as provided by law.

Said property is commonly known as 311 Norma Blvd, Adrian, GA 31002, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the subject property is: LASEKIA MILLS or tenant or tenants.

Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, and covenants, etc.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Sandra Walker, Swainsboro Financial Services, Inc., P.O. Box 126, Swainsboro, GA 30401, telephone (478) 237-3333.

The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.

This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale ranted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being Swainsboro Financial Services, Inc., as Attorney in Fact for Lakesia Mills, P.O. Box 126, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

Attorney

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTMEPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GLENNIS L. ALLSTON, ESTATE NO. 17E0058

DECEASED )

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: Louis Neal Lee, Annie Ruth Barfield, Elton Joseph Lee, Dorsie Nicole Lee Smith

and to whom it may concern:

Carl Lee, Sr.

has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Glennis L. Allston deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. on June 6th, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes________________________

Judge of the Probate Court

By:Nicky Odom_______________________

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70/ 125 S. Main St. _____________

Swainsboro, GA 30401__________________

Address

478-237-7091_________________________

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Lotis H. Wilkerson, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 3rd day of May, 2017.

Betty J. Smith, Executrix of the Estate of Lotis H. Wilkerson, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

DOWNTOWN STREETSCAPE IMPROVEMENTS

PI 0010718

FOR THE

CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA

Sealed proposals will be received by the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA at City Hall, P.O. Box 600 or 101 West Main Street, (Shipping Address Only – No Mail Received at Street Address) Swainsboro, Georgia 30401 until 10:00 A.M. local time, THURSDAY, JUNE 15, 2017 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. No submitted bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

The Georgia Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 2013 Edition and applicable Supplemental Specifications Book, 2016 Edition and Special Provisions apply to this project.

Work to be done: The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, and labor for the construction of:

Downtown Streetscape Improvements consisting of installing approximately 1,505 s.y. concrete and 8,050 l.f. brick edging, 32 s.y. concrete valley gutters, installing 2,436 l.f. of curb and gutter, 512 s.y. stamped overlay crosswalks, pedestrian lighting system, landscaping, irrigation system, minor drainage improvements and appurtenances. Time allotted for the completion of this work shall be 150 consecutive calendar days.

Proposals shall be submitted on proposal form issued by G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers as specified in the Specifications. Bidders qualifications are as follows:

?Bidders submitting bids over $2,000,000 shall be prequalified with the GDOT.

?Bidders submitting bids $2,000,000 or less shall be prequalified or registered subcontractors with the GDOT.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond drawn in favor of the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA, in the amount of at least ten percent (10%) of the lump sum bid for the complete work; such Bid Bond representing that the Bidder, if awarded the contract, will promptly enter into a contract and furnish Performance Bond and Payment Bond as provided by law and approved by the Attorney for the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA. Performance Bond is 100% bid. Payment Bond is 110% bid. The Bid Bond shall be forfeited to the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA as liquidated damages if the Bidder fails to execute the contract and provide Performance and Payment Bonds within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

All federally financed contracts will contain provisions with regard to minimum wages, employment of labor, methods of construction, disadvantaged business enterprise involvement, and subletting of assigning the contract. The City of Swainsboro in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d—42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award. The DBE for this project is 12 percent. The bidders will be required to certify and document the percentage goal of DBE utilization they propose to achieve.

Proposed DBE participants shall be submitted with bid proposals. For assistance with the DOT DEB participation on highway contracts and in finding suitable companies to participate, please contact the DOT EEO Office at 404-631-1972.

Federally financed contracts in excess of $10,000 will contain provisions for Equal Employment Opportunity Affirmative action and goals for minority and female employment in construction pursuant to 41 CFR 60-4 and Executive Order 11246, as amended. Goals for female employment apply statewide; goals for minority employment will be as noted in the proposal.

Drawings and Specifications are open to public inspection at the City of Swainsboro City Hall, P.O. Box 600 or 101 West Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401; the office of G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc. in Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia and the AGC Builders Exchange in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copies of the plans and specifications may be obtained from G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc., 4210 Columbia Road, Building 3, Augusta, Georgia 30907, 706-863-8800 Fax 706-860-0913 upon receipt of the following amounts:

Plans and Specifications $325.00

Reduced Drawings Available (Extra Set)$200.00

Upon receipt of all documents in undamaged condition within thirty (30) days after the date of opening of bids, one? half of the deposit will be refunded.

The difference between the deposit and the amount refunded represents the cost of reproduction. No refund will be made for documents received after thirty (30) days or in damaged condition.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA

By:

Charles Schwabe, Mayor

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES H. HOOKS, DECEASED.

All creditors of the estate of CHARLES H. HOOKS, deceased, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render their demands to Richard M. McNeely, attorney for Vicki Hooks, Executor of the Charles H. Hooks Estate, at P.O. Box 767, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401, according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment of any indebtedness due the estate.

This 9th day of May, 2017

Richard M. McNeely,

Attorney for

Vicki Hooks, Executor of the

Charles H. Hooks Estate

Richard M. McNeely, P.C.

P. O. Box 767

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-4225

|

IN THE SUPERIOR COUT OF EMANUEL COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

JAMES E. BRADY, PLAINTIF

VS.

ANNIE MARY HEATH, DEFENDANT

CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 16CV260

NOTICE TO NONRESIDENT DEFENDANT

TO: ANNIE MARY HEATH

a.k.a. ANNIE MARY BRADY

a.k.a. ANNIE HEATH BRADY

By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 9th day of May, 2017, you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of October, 2016 JAMES E. BRADY, the Plaintiff, filed suit against you for divorce in the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Emanuel County Courthouse, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

You are hereby required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, RICHARD J. THOMPSON, P.O.Box 824, Swainsboro, GA 30401, an answer to the Complaint in writing within 60 days of the day of said order for service by publication.

Witness the Honorable Judge of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, this 16th day of May, 2017.

Courtney Rowland, dep.

Clerk of Superior Court

Emanuel County

Emanuel County Courthouse

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of NANCY JEAN VANDYKE, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 17th day of May, 2017.

JUDY L. MCVEY, Executrix of the Estate of NANCY JEAN VANDYKE, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of VERREDA A. HAYSLIP MILLS, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 17th day of May, 2017.

Ashley Mills Cox, Executrix of the Estate of VERREDA A. HAYSLIP MILLS, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

FOR ELEVATED WATER STORAGE TANK

EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GEORGIA

Sealed proposals will be received by EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GEORGIA at 102 South Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401 until 2:00 P.M. local time, Thursday, June 22, 2017 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. No submitted bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days.

All Bidders must have a State of Georgia Utility Contractor License and must employ a state “Utility Manager” certificate holder who will have oversight of all the work.

Work to be done: The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment and labor for the construction of:

250,000 gallon elevated water tank complete with appurtenances. Time allotted for construction is 300 consecutive calendar days.

Proposals for the complete work in one general contract shall be made on the proposal form provided and shall contain prices in words and figures for the work bid on.

All proposals shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond drawn in favor of EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GEORGIA, in the amount of at least 10% of the lump sum bid for the complete work; such Bid Bond representing that the Bidder, if awarded the contract, will promptly enter into a contract and furnish Performance Bond and Payment Bond as provided by law and approved by the Attorney for EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GEORGIA. Each bond shall be equal to 100% of the contract amount. The Bid Bond shall be forfeited to EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GEORGIA as liquidated damages if the Bidder fails to execute the contract and provide Performance and Payment Bonds within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

Drawings and Specifications are open to public inspection at the office of the EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GEORGIA, at the office of G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc., in Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia and the Atlanta Builders Exchange in Atlanta.

Copies of the plans and specifications may be obtained from G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc., 4210 Columbia Road, Building 3, Augusta, Georgia 30907, upon receipt of the following amounts:

Plans, Specifications and Geotechnical Report $275.00

Reduced Drawings Available (Extra Set) $150.00

Digital copies of the documents are not available.

Upon receipt of all documents in undamaged condition within thirty (30) days after the date of opening of bids, one-half of the deposit will be refunded.

The difference between the deposit and the amount refunded represents the cost of reproduction. No refund will be made for documents received after thirty (30) days or in damaged condition.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

EMANUEL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GEORGIA

By:

Jack Bareford, President