ECSO Reports: May 31, 2017

Emanuel County Sheriff’s deputies reported…

May 22

Deputies responded to 338 Rainbow Ridge in reference to theft by taking. Victim believed the offenders were driving a dark-colored Dodge.

Victim reported damage to her property after paying the offender to detail and wash her car. When she pointed out the damage to her car to the offender, he admitted to having struck a dog while en route to return her car.

Deputies responded to 135 Claxton Scott Road in reference to disorderly conduct and assault/battery.

Victim stated he had contracted work out to the offender, which had not yet been completed. Victim also stated he had already paid the offender $375 for windows that he had yet to receive.

Deputy responded to Hwy. 57 E./Martin Road in reference to a 1-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputy observed a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle as well as on the offender.

Complainant stated he was parked when the offender backed into the rear driver door of his vehicle, causing slight damage to both vehicles.

Complainant stated that she had paid the offender to renovate her home. The offender failed to complete the job, and the property received damage due to inclement weather.

May 23

On May 19, victim noticed his son’s gaming system was missing, along with a controller and two games. The victim confronted the offender, who admitted to taking the items to an out of town pawn shop.

Deputy was dispatched to 1802 Lambs Bridge Road in reference to burglary and forced entry.

Victim reported striking a deer while traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 1, causing damage to the front of the vehicle.

Deputies responded to 808 Pike Johnson Road in reference to a welfare check.

May 25

Complainant stated that the offender entered a vehicle located on his lot. Complainant was unsure if any items had been removed.

Deputies responded to 573 Ehrlich Farm Road in reference to disorderly conduct.

Deputies were dispatched to Cow Ford Bridge Road in reference to a victim striking a tree which had fallen onto the roadway.

Deputies were dispatched to a local business in reference to an alarm. The building was found to be secure with no signs of tamper or forced entry. A witness stated he did observe a dark gray Chevrolet vehicle parked close to the rear fence of the business around the time which deputies may have received the alarm call.

Deputies responded to 51 RJ Holder Road in reference to burglary and forced entry.

Deputies were dispatched to Lambs Bridge Road and Mount Shady Church Road in reference to reckless driving and theft by taking.

Victim stated that a weapon had been taken from the glove box of his vehicle.

Complainant stated that he struck a deer while traveling on Scarboro Church Road.

Deputies assisted the GSP with a 2-vehicle traffic accident on Lambs Bridge Road/Rock Creek.