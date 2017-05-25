ECSO Reports: May 24, 2017

Last Updated: May 25, 2017 at 9:20 am

May 14

Complainant stated that upon returning home, he saw an unknown male standing next to his uncle’s front porch. When confronted by the complainant, the offender fled the scene on foot.

May 15

Complainant stated a male subject came on his porch and broke his light fixture.

Deputy assisted GSP with a 2-car crash at Highway 221 and U.S. 80. One minor injury was reported.

Complainant reported a piece of his gate had been broken off and was laying in the ditch.

Deputy was dispatched to 1759 Hwy. 80 East in reference to a burglary.

Deputy was alerted of a stolen vehicle out of Florida. A traffic stop was performed, and a hold was placed on the vehicle.

May 16

Deputies were requested to pick up an offender to transport her to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office on May 15. The deputies agreed to meet in Pulaski to exchange the offender on May 16.

Victim reported her medication as stolen.

Complainant stated he was traveling on Highway 57 West when a rock flew up from loose gravel due to construction. Complainant stated that an amount of cash money was missing from register receipts in which three employees had access to.

May 17

Deputy was dispatched to Johnson Powell Drive in reference to an abandoned vehicle in the ditch. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Complainant hit a deer while traveling down Scarboro Church Road, causing damage to the vehicle.

Complainant reported the use of illegal substance in her presence by two offenders.

Victim stated that an unknown offender had been harassing her via text message.

Complainant stated he believed his neighbor was stealing his water.

Deputies responded to a 41 Red Oak Road in reference to theft by taking.

May 18

Complainant stated that he hit an armadillo while traveling north on Highway 56.

Victim reported $40 being stolen from his night stand after he went to bed.

Complainant stated she struck a deer while traveling south on U.S. 1.

Deputies were dispatched to 92 Dellwood Main Street in reference to an assault.

Deputies responded to a dispatch in reference to a minor, single-vehicle accident.

Deputies were dispatched to 238 McKenzie Drive in reference to a burglary.

Deputy met with a Toombs County deputy in reference to transporting an offender.

Deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and MCCD with an overturned, fully loaded log truck and trailer.

Victim reported missing hand gun from his residence.

Victim was riding his bicycle on Old Wadley Road when a small brown dog and a large white dog bit him on his left leg and right ankle.

May 19

Witness contacted 911 in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. Deputies traveled to the offender’s residence and observed the vehicle. Offenders stated the vehicle was repossessed but had no paperwork regarding the repossession.

Complainant stated that a large, brown dog jumped the fence in his backyard and killed four of his hens and one rooster.

Complainant reported that the tag on his work truck was missing.

Complainant stated that an offender began cleaning the yard of 125 Tammy Drive and piled the yard waste beside the road in front of her residence.

Victim stated the offender struck him in head, breaking his window. The offender was located and informed the deputy that the victim was spreading false information on the offender.

May 20

Deputies were contacted by a complainant advising of a possible abduction.

Complainant stated that she was getting out of the shower when the offender attacked her. Upon arrival, the offender had already left the scene and was unable to be located.

Complainant stated a drill was missing approximately six weeks prior, but he never reported it. A friend of the complainant stated that they found a drill that fit the description of the one the complainant was missing at a local pawn shop. Deputy was able to see who pawned the stolen merchandise and advised the complainant of how to take a warrant for the offender arrest, as well as how to pick up his property.

Victim reported a purple Chevrolet S10 pick up truck was missing from his yard. Deputies also noticed signs of an unsuccessful break-in. Victim also informed deputy that his residence has been broken into several different occasions through the front door, which now has several locks.

Victim stated an unknown suspect broke the window out of his pick up truck and took a gun with an attached scope.

May 21

Complainant stated the offender came into her residence and got $20 from her husband. The offender left but came back and asked for $40. Complainant stated she did not give the offender the requested $40.