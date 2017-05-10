ECSO Reports: May 10, 2017

Deputies with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office reported…

May 1

Deputies were dispatched to 66 N. Old Reidsville Road and spoke with the complainant, who stated the offender became irate and damaged property.

Victim stated that the offender struck her in the face. Deputy observed markings that indicated there was some sort of physical altercation. Victim was advised of warrant and TPO processes.

May 2

Victim stated he was at a store in Twin City where he made a purchase and believed he left his debit card on the counter. An unknown individual picked up the card and used it to purchase $381.84 worth of items at three different retail locations.

Victim sold an unknown customer a salvage part from his business. The offender, an unknown customer, paid the victim with a counterfeit $100 bill.

May 3

Complainant stated he struck a deer while traveling on U.S. Highway 1 South.

May 4

Complainant stated he struck a deer while traveling on U.S. Highway 1 South.

Complainant stated that an unknown offender removed a 4-wheeler from her property. Said 4-wheeler belonged to the victim.

May 5

Complainant stated that he texted the offender and asked for his medication, at which point the offender replied that she had sold all of his pills.

Complainant stated she was traveling on Highway 192 North when she struck three deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.

Deputies responded to 2310 Highway 192 North in reference to a child custody court order. Custody of the child was exchanged without incident.

May 6

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

Victim stated that the offender visited a residence she was at and grabbed her by the wrist in an attempt to drag her outside to talk. Victim stated she snatched away from the offender and was able to make the offender leave. Victim further stated that the offender had been harassing her for some time. Victim was advised on how to obtain a TPO and about the warrant process.

Deputy was dispatched to 88 Lehman Road in reference to a burglary that had previously occurred. Victim stated that this was the third time the residence had been burglarized. Deputy was unable to locate tracks going into the yard. Victim stated that he did not live at the residence, but checked on it every few weeks.

Deputy was dispatched to Highway 56 North at North Prong Creek in reference to a female possible having overdosed. EMS arrived at the same time as the reporting deputy and took the victim into the ambulance for evaluation. Victim was not transported by EMS and was cleared on scene. She signed a waiver denying transport.

Victim claimed that the offender attempted to strangle her and threaten her. Victim was advised of the TPO and warrant procedures.

Victim reported that someone had stolen her money bag while at a local entertainment venue.

May 7

Complainant stated the offender broke two door jams inside the residence, which, according to the complainant, had not been broken prior to the offender moving into said residence. Complainant was referred to the magistrate.

May 8

Victim stated she was traveling on Highway 1 South at the intersection of Tate Youmans Road when she struck a deer, resulting in minor damage to the vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to 164 Atkinson Drive in reference to the complainant’s dog being shot by the offender. Deputy noted that it did appear that the dog had been shot. Narrative also stated that the dog appeared to need veterinarian care. Offender stated that the dog had been coming into his yard for some time, ripping trash bags open and scattering their contents. Offender stated that he didn’t believe the dog belonged to anyone since it did not have a collar. Offender stated he shot the dog with a .22 caliber pellet rifle in an attempt to scare it away. Both parties agreed that if the offender helped with vet expenses, no charges would be filed.