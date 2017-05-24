Donnie Lewis Hood, 57

Funeral services for Donnie Lewis Hood, 57, of Swainsboro will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Tomlinson Funeral Home with Reverend Michael Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. until the time of service. He died Wednesday May 24, 2017 at Pruitt Health in Swainsboro.

Mr. Donnie Lewis Hood was the son of the late Frank and Mary Manning Hood. He was a painter.

Survivors include two daughters, Hillary Cannady and Erin Hood, both of Swainsboro; two brothers, Randall Hood of Twin City and Barney Shepherd of Swainsboro; and a sister, Callie Burch of Augusta.

Tomlinson Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of arrangements.