Donation drive tomorrow, hours revised

Due to a scheduling conflict, Swainsboro Fire Department has changed the hours of the donation drive. The drive will still be held on Friday, May 12, but the hours will now be 4-8 p.m. This is different from the hours advertised in this week’s Blade, which were 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items may be dropped off at the local Walmart or at any of the fire stations in town. Swainsboro Police Department and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance.

As of today, May 11, an updated donation sheet has been released. St. George Church of God is asking for donations of shirts, AA and AAA batteries, mini flashlights, Benadryl cooling spray, sunglasses, lightweight work gloves, nasal spray, GermX, cheap flip flops, cheap sunglasses, men’s boxers (all sizes), Gold Bond body powder, sinus medications, and individual Tylenol packs. St. Jude Church of God has been working hard to provide food and a place to sleep for first responders who have be assisting with the crisis. No Natz Inc., located in Dublin, has donated 546 bottles of their bug spray, and Stitch-N-Print of Twin City will donate 300 orange safety shirts toward the drive. Swainsboro Walmart contributed a number of coolers filled with supplies as well.

Please make plans to support our local firemen by participating in this drive.