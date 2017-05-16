Dean M. Drake, 82

Funeral services for Dean M. Drake, 82, will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Rev. Butch Taylor and Dr. Ray Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the Deep Creek Cemetery. He died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Dean M. Drake was born in Jenkins County. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He taught at Swainsboro Tech from 1963 to 1993 until he retired. He was the last surviving, original instructor. He was a deacon at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Tyler Drake; three sons, Chris (Pam) Drake, Darryl (Donna) Drake, and Ashley (Cindi) Drake, and a daughter, Laura D. Hackworth, all of Millen; a sister, Bonnie D. Wampler of Norcross; six grandchildren, Maggie Drake Forehand, Julie Drake Freeman, Jared Hackworth, Jamie Drake, Conley Drake, and Dawson Drake; and a great-grandchild, Roseanna Freeman.

Pallbearers will be David Oglesby, Donald Oglesby, Leonard Oglesby, Butch Frye, Larry Hall, Bunny Johnson, Gary Hodges, and Walt Donald. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen is in charge of arrangements.