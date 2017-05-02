Dean Cheek interviewed by Politifact on Trump presidency

Last Updated: May 2, 2017 at 11:40 am

East Georgia State College’s Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Dr. Lee Cheek, was recently interviewed by the Pulitzer Prize-winning PolitiFact, the country’s leading journalist agency for political research. Politifact was launched in 2007 to fact-check the 2008 presidential campaign and has since published more than 11,500 fact-checks. It fact-checks television, news and radio pundits through a spin-off website PunditFact, and it has built a national network of fact-checking websites operating in 14–including in pivotal presidential primary states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Colorado. PolitiFact also is partnering with NBC News and E.W. Scripps Co. to broadcast its fact-checks in 24 local television markets. Among its numerous accolades, Politifact won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting.

Before assuming his duties at EGSC, Dr. Cheek previously served as Dean of the School of Social Sciences at the University of North Georgia, as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Athens State University in Alabama, and Vice-President for College Advancement and Professor of Political Science at Brewton-Parker College in Mt. Vernon, Ga. Dr. Cheek taught at Brewton-Parker College from 1997-2000, and from 2005-2009. In 2000, 2006, and 2007, the student body of Brewton-Parker College selected Cheek as Professor of the Year; and, in 2008, the Jordon Excellence in Teaching award was bestowed upon him by the College’s faculty and administration. From 2000 to 2005, Dr. Cheek served as Associate Professor of Political Science at Lee University. In 2002, Dr. Cheek was given Lee University’s Excellence in Scholarship award; and in 2004, he received Lee University’s Excellence in Advising award. In 2008, Western Carolina University presented Dr. Cheek with the University’s Distinguished Alumni Award for Academic and Professional Achievement.

He has also been a congressional aide and a political consultant. Dr. Cheek’s books include Political Philosophy and Cultural Renewal (Transaction/Rutgers, 2001, with Kathy B. Cheek); Calhoun and Popular Rule, published by the University of Missouri Press (2001; paper edition, 2004); Calhoun: Selected Speeches and Writings (Regnery, 2003); Order and Legitimacy (Transaction/Rutgers, 2004); an edition of Calhoun’s A Disquisition on Government (St. Augustine’s, 2007); a critical edition of W. H. Mallock’s The Limits of Pure Democracy (Transaction/Rutgers, 2007); a monograph on Wesleyan theology (Wesley Studies Society, 2010); an edition of the classic study, A Theory of Public Opinion (Transaction/Rutgers, 2013); Patrick-Henry Onslow Debate: Liberty and Republicanism in American Political Thought (Lexington, 2013); and, The Founding of the American Republic (University of Manchester Press, 2018). He has also published dozens of scholarly articles in academic publications, and is a regular commentator on American politics and religion. Dr. Cheek’s current research includes completing an intellectual biography of Francis Graham Wilson (I.S.I. Books), and a book on Patrick Henry’s constitutionalism and political theory. He currently serves on the editorial boards of Humanitas, The Political Science Reviewer, Anamnesis, and The University Bookman, as a Senior Fellow of the Alexander Hamilton Institute, and as a Fellow of the Academy of Philosophy and Letters (elected). Cheek has been a Fellow of the Wilbur Foundation, the Earhart Foundation, the Center for Judicial Studies, and the Center for International Media Studies.

The interview and accompanying article can be found on the Politifact website, http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2017/may/02/whats-up-with-donald-trump-andrew-jackson