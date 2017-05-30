Cosmetology Students Help Fight Child Poverty
by Halei Lamb | May 30, 2017 1:41 pm
Southeastern Technical College Swainsboro Campus Cosmetology Students support Red Nose Day which is a campaign dedicated to raising money for children and young people living in poverty by simply having fun and making people laugh. For more information about the STC Cosmetology program and Red Nose Day, call instructor Peggy Braswell at (478) 289-2239.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.