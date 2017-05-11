Community Prayer to be held this weekend

The public is invited to attend a special prayer event, “One Nation Under God,” on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. at the Boneyard in Swainsboro. Organizers of this event are hopeful that our community will join as one body to pray for the needs of Emanuel County.

Sponsors include Pastor Dr. James Mason of Solomon’s Temple, Pastor Randy Thorton of Word of Life, Pastor Ellis Strobridge of True Worshipers Ministries Inc., Pastor Jesus of Ebeneezer, Pastor John Hancock of Beacon of Hope, Pastor Wallace Turner of Lexy, True Deliverance House of Faith, Swainsboro Quality Air, Community Baptist Church, and other local churches. Hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, and other refreshments will be served. Should weather not permit, the service will be relocated to Solomon’s Temple Inc.