CNC Machines Arrive at Southeastern Technical College
by Halei Lamb | May 30, 2017 8:15 am
The long awaited CNC machines arrived on the STC Swainsboro Campus on Thursday, May 25 with complimentary delivery and setup by an awesome Adams Machinery crew. STC acknowledges Adams Machinery with grateful appreciation for their generous contribution of time and resources.
Working with local industries to help train needed CNC technicians, a CNC Machining Open House is scheduled at the Nordson Corporation in Swainsboro on June 15 from 6 – 8 PM. For more information about CNC training at STC, call (478) 289-2200 or visit the STC Swainsboro Campus.
