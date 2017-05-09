Chess tournament held at EGSC
by Katelyn Moore, East Georgia State College | May 9, 2017 11:52 am
Last Updated: May 9, 2017 at 9:53 am
On Saturday, April 15, 2017, East Georgia State College’s Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center hosted 23 ardent chess players from Richmond, Chatham, Candler, Emanuel and Toombs County. The 5th Annual East Georgia State College Chess Invitation Tournament had fierce competition, and final award winners were: 1st place – Chance Carroll of Savannah; 2nd place – Kasey Bruner of Statesboro; and 3rd place – Isaac Bittner of Statesboro. Section winners included Esmeralda Hernandez of Swainsboro, Gaige Brantley and Sukumar Paidi, both of Vidalia; Blake Librizzi of Twin City; and Kassandra Osterbuhr of Augusta.
Jay Youngblood, Mike Lisenby and Jim Beall coordinated the rated tournament.
