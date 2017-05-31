Celebrate Miss EGSC 2017, Miley Keyton!

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 8:46 am

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 6 p.m., join East Georgia State College as they hold a Send Off Celebration for 2017 Miss EGSC Miley Keyton. The event will be held in the Luck F. Gambrell Building Auditorium.

Keyton is the daughter of Lyn and Pam Keyton of Swainsboro. Her platform is “Turning Disabilities into Possibilities” and, for her talent, she performed a tap routine. She is a nursing major at EGSC and plans to attain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, then go on to work in the NICU with newborns or be a travel nurse.

Don’t miss out on this special send off celebration, and don’t forget to bring new children’s pajamas for her to take to the Children’s Hospital in Columbus. She is asking for newborn through size six pajamas.