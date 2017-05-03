Catherine Alline Hopkins, 70

Funeral Services for Catherine Alline Hopkins, 70, will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Rev. Gilbert Womack officiating. Interment will follow in the Minton Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. Mrs. Hopkins died at the Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, FLA.

Mrs. Hopkins was born in Swainsboro to the late John T. and Sarah Frances Bridges Wheeler. Catherine was a homemaker and worked for Milco Building Products for many years. She loved to dance, listen to music; especially Elvis and Conway, watch T.V., play solitaire, and spend time with family and friends. Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is preceded in death her husband, Albert Lee Hopkins Sr., and son, Otis Hopkins.

Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Hopkins (Newton) Meadows of Vidalia, and Sharon Lynn Hopkins of Alma; four sons, Charles Hopkins (David) of Jacksonville, Shannon Hopkins of Swainsboro, Tommy Hopkins of Swainsboro, and Albert “Al” (Vera) Hopkins of Baxley; one daughter in law, Becky Rogers of Dublin; four sisters, Shirley Hopkins of Enigma, Sara Farrow of Swainsboro, Vicki (Darren) Fowler of Nunez, and Lynn (Randy) Price of Wrightsville; three brothers, Marvin Wheeler of Dellwood, Van Wheeler of Nunez, and Paul (Paula) Wheeler of Dellwood; fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers are Tim Moss, Jerry Rich, Matthew Rich, Hank Hopkins, D.J. Brown, David Smith, and Zach Pullen.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Catherine Alline Hopkins of Jacksonville, FL.