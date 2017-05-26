Carolyn P. Lawson, 85

Funeral services for Carolyn P. Lawson, 85, of Kite will be held Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Sardis Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Lindy Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, and the family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m. She died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Emanuel County Nursing Home.

Mrs. Carolyn P. Lawson was born on February 5, 1932 in Swainsboro to the late Dolphus and Macy McNeely Peebles. She was a graduate of Swainsboro Area Technical College, worked at the Ray Clinic as an LPN for 35 years, and was a member of the Sardis Primitive Baptist Church. Lawson was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Everett Lawson.

Survivors include three daughters, Connie (Dave Hall) Newsome of Swainsboro and LeaAnn (Mike) Williams, both of Swainsboro, and Sherry (Bob) Page of Sausalito, Calif.; four sisters, Josephine (Pete) Boatright and Peggy Henry, both of Swainsboro, Patricia Peacock of Haddock, and Brenda (Steve) Jones of Adrian; one brother, Harmon (Linda) Peebles of Lyons; two grandchildren, Macy Fagler and Casey (Melissa) Powell; one great-grandchild, Jake Powell; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Randy Webb, Sammy Peacock, Brandon Jones, Brett Jones, Joey Claxton, William Harrison, and John Harrison. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of the Ray Medical Clinic, Jimmy Harrison, George Harrison, Johnny Claxton, the employees of Emanuel County Nursing Home, and the Community Hospice House staff.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.