Carolyn Henry Parker, 92

Last Updated: May 23, 2017 at 12:36 pm

Graveside services for , of Swainsboro will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Swainsboro City Cemetery with Rev. John Parker officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She died Monday, May 22, 2017 at Emanuel Medical Center.

Mrs. Carolyn Henry Parker was born in Swainsboro to the late Ridge and Estelle Cooper Henry. She was a homemaker who loved cooking and taking care of the children. Holidays and family gatherings were special to her, and playing bridge with many friends around numerous tables was her favorite pastime. Parker was a charming and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Parker; two sisters, Martha Fields and Mary Henry; and three brothers, Charlie Henry, Ebb Henry, and Harris Henry.

Survivors include one daughter, Susan (Robert) Surrency of Swainsboro; one grandson, Jason (Stephanie) Surrency of Sterling, Va.; one great-grandson, Damien Surrency of Sterling, Va.; two sisters, Frances Chance and Jewell Johnson, both of Swainsboro; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Henry, Jimmy Harper, Eddie Lewis, Tracy Thompson, Rudy Fields, and Henry Hampton.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.