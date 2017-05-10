Brady earns Doctor of Education and Ethical Leadership degree
by Katelyn Moore, East Georgia State College | May 10, 2017 1:46 pm
Last Updated: May 10, 2017 at 10:58 am
East Georgia State College’s James Brady recently earned his Doctor of Education and Ethical Leadership degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. His dissertation and focus of study was “Effectiveness of Corporate Codes of Ethics.”
Dr. Brady is an Assistant Professor of Humanities on EGSC’s Augusta campus.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.