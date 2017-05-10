Brady earns Doctor of Education and Ethical Leadership degree

East Georgia State College’s James Brady recently earned his Doctor of Education and Ethical Leadership degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. His dissertation and focus of study was “Effectiveness of Corporate Codes of Ethics.”

Dr. Brady is an Assistant Professor of Humanities on EGSC’s Augusta campus.