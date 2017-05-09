Bobcat Baseball makes school history, takes conference championship

For the first time in the history of East Georgia State College’s athletics program, the Bobcat Baseball team has earned their first regular-season conference championship. They will go on to play in the conference tournament in Lake Point May 10 – 13, 2017.

“Team 7 has had some great accomplishments so far this year, and the first regular-season conference championship for our program will always be a special memory,” said EGSC Baseball Head Coach Matt Passauer. “Right now, we are focused on the next goal, and that is preparing for the conference tournament. The best part of our year is going to be played throughout the month of May.”

In addition to conference tournament competition, the Bobcats have also clinched a spot in the district tournament, which will be played at Dyersburg State May 17 – 19.

The Bobcats will take the field Thursday, May 11 at noon, and a livestream of the game is available through the GCAA webpage and jockjivesports.com. Go Bobcats!