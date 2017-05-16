Bobcat Baseball earns GCAA awards

East Georgia State College’s Bobcat Baseball team continues to have an amazing season. Though they fell last week in Conference competition, this Wednesday, May 17, will see them take on Dyersburg State Community College in Dyersburg, Tenn. at 3 p.m.

The Bobcats also had more good news as the GCAA All-Region Teams and Coaches and Players of the Year were announced.

EGSC’s Head Baseball Coach Matthew Passauer earned the honor of Coach of the Year from the GCAA, and Payton Phillips, EGSC’s powerhouse pitcher, was named Player of the Year.

“Coach Matt Passauer is one of the more talented young coaches in the GCAA Conference and is well-known throughout the United States in the coaching ranks,” said Athletic Director Chuck Wimberly. “I am very proud for him and his team’s accomplishments this season. Coach Passauer started his career as an assistant coach at EGSC and then became Head Coach, and he has definitely helped put our baseball program on the map locally and nationally.”

“It was a special day of awards for our group,” said Coach Passauer. “Payton being recognized as player of the year is well deserved. He was a game-changer on the mound each week for us and his impact was properly awarded.”

“Payton is a dynamic pitcher in our conference this season, helping the Bobcats to their best season in school history with 28 wins and 19 losses,” said Wimberly. “Payton has an ERA of 1.27, with 10 wins and 1 loss on the regular season, and ranks nationally as one of the top 50 pitchers in the NJCAA. Payton is very deserving of this honor by his peers and fellow competitors.”

The team also had several players named to GCAA Conference Teams. Phillips and Closer Braxton Johns were named to the First Team All-Conference, while outfielders Brandon Roberts and Marcus Chan were named to the Second Team All-Conference. Chan and Phillips were also named to the Gold Glove Team.

“Payton and Braxton had great years for us on the mound, and Brandon and Marcus played tremendous roles for us in the offense,” said Coach Passauer. “I think the truest recognition was the Regular Season Conference Championship because of the effort given throughout. We had guys step up at different times during the year. It doesn’t always lead to the individual awards, but the group as a whole won the most significant award so far.”

Don’t miss the Bobcats in action this Wednesday at 3 p.m. Information on how to watch the game will be posted on the EGSC Facebook page, so keep an eye out!