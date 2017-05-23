Bernice McCue King, 82

Funeral services for Sister Bernice McCue King, 82, were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Swainsboro with Rev. Melvin Adams Jr. presiding. Interment was held at the Swainsboro City Cemetery, and repast was held at One Unity in Swainsboro. She died May 16, 2017 at Community Hospice in Vidalia after a brief illness.

Mrs. Sister Bernice McCue King was born July 27, 1934 in Swainsboro to the late Deacon Sebron McCue and Beulah Johnson McCue. She accepted Christ at a young age and was a faithful member of Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the mass choir. King attended school in Swainsboro and was known for playing basketball. She married Robert King, and she and her family relocated to New Jersey. She was employed by Arrow Manufacturing in West New York, N.J. until she retired. She was an active member of Mount Calvary Church in Jersey City, N.J., where she served in many ways. After several years, King and her family returned back to Swainsboro and she reunited with Greater Saint James. She was also a member of the Progressive Ladies Club. King was preceded in death by one sister, Linnie Deal Gunn, and two brothers, Deacon George King and Deacon Sebron McCue.

Survivors include two sons, Frankie King of Jersey City and Anthony Rashaun Wright of Swainsboro; one daughter, Stephanie Day of Jersey City; a sister, Mamie Reid of Jonesboro; nine sisters-in-law; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

