Benjamin Jarad McNorrill, 24

Funeral services for Benjamin Jarad McNorrill, 24, of Fitzgerald were held Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Swainsboro First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Spence officiating. Interment followed at Eastbrook Cemetery with Rev. Lloyd Stembridge officiating. He died Sunday, April 30, 2017 due from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Mr. Benjamin Jarad McNorrill was born on April 9, 1993 in Augusta. He was a 2011 graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School. An avid outdoorsman, McNorrill loved hunting, especially duck hunting. He also loved fishing, golf, baseball, working his yellow lab, Georgia, and dancing with his mom. He attended Talmo Baptist Church in Talmo and visited frequently at Swainsboro First United Methodist Church with his family. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kenneth Johnson and Michael Roy McNorrill.

Survivors include his mother, Lisa Johnson (Tim) Rich of Pendergrass; his father, Ben (Billie Jo) McNorrill of Fitzgerald; one sister, Mattie Rich of Pendergrass; three stepbrothers, David Pendergrass, Derek Pendergrass, and Dillon Pendergrass, all of Fitzgerald; grandparents, Betty Blackburn Johnson, Melba Grisham McNorrill, and Jack and Brenda Rich; best friend, Cole Meaders; loving companion, Georgia; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers were Wade Ellington, Jared McNorrill, Chad Lewis, Austin McDonald, Tyler Pool, Austin Padgett, Brian Douglas, and Chris Ray. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Giddens, Jason Mobley, Mack Woods, Matt Turner, and Brad Williams.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Jarad McNorrill Baseball Scholarship, c/o Lisa Rich, 331 Blackberry Lane, Pendergrass GA 30567.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.