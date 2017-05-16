Anner Stokes, 86

Funeral services for Anner Stokes, 86, were held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. inside ECI’s auditorium in Twin City. Interment was held at the Willow Springs Church Cemetery in Twin City. She died April 23, 2017.

Mrs. Anner Stokes was born May 19, 1930 to the late Mrs. Annie Bell Marshall Pierce and the late Mr. Henry Littles. She was raised by the late Mr. Ivey “Big Boy” Williams and the late Mrs. Ida Mae Williams. She joined Parrish Grove Baptist Church at an early age, and she attended school in Emanuel County. At 18-years-old, she met and married David Stokes of Twin City. During this union, 12 beautiful children were born. Even though she had 12 children of her own, Stokes always had love and time for the children of all her friends and neighbors. She was known and loved by everyone. She was a mentor to many.

Survivors include five sons five daughters, David (Liz) Stokes of Stone Mountain, Ivey (Rachel) Stokes of Snellville, Wendell Stokes of Hampton, Va., George (Barbara) Stokes of Twin City, Michael (Rena) Stokes of Stockbridge, Elizabeth (Leonard) Bostwick of Killeen, Tex., Mary Burke of Twin City, Louvenia Stokes of McDonough, Dr. Deborah Stokes of Tifton, and Harriett Stokes of Stockbridge; a special granddaughter, Ebone’ Stokes; a special grandson, Jimmy Burke, whom she raised as her very own; one sister, Annie Lee Barriner of Philadelphia, Pa.; her special praying partner, Brother Isaac Prophet; 40 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends; and her granddog, Chandler.

Reno Tapley Mortuary of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.