2017 Green Jacket Recipient

The Green Jacket Recipient was announced at the Pine Tree Festival and Southeast Timber Expo Appreciation Dinner held on May4, 2017 at the Swainsboro Country Club. The awarding began in 2008 and is always given to a citizen who has contributed to the Pine Tree Festival and Emanuel County in many ways. This year’s recipient was Mayor Charles Schwabe and was introduced by Bobby Reeves.