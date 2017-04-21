Yard Sale Saturday

Last Updated: April 20, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Yard sale Saturday 4-22, 9a.m.-1p.m. 280 Arden Drive, Swainsboro. Enter through the gate , park off side of drive. Farm style coat rack w/lit up bench for storage ( newer), wicker outdoor chaise , 2 old outdoor rocking chairs, small yard ornaments, 1925 antique urinal, dining room table that divides into 2 tables, bakers rack, odd antique chairs, Evinrude 6hp motor( low hours), queen comforter sets, queen chenille bedspread, curtains, valances, table linens, dishes, wicker hanging self, lamps, collector doll in bed, doll in swing, women’s shoes 7 1/2- 8, misses sizes 10-12, purses, miscellaneous.