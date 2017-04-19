Three Lady Bobcats sign with schools

Last Updated: April 18, 2017 at 3:15 pm

East Georgia State College’s Lady Bobcats basketball team has had a lot of accolades this season, and they just keep coming! Recently, three of the Lady Bobcats signed with schools to continue not only their education, but their basketball careers as well.

Lawranz “Star” Toomey signed with Division 2 school USC Aiken. A 6’ 0” forward from Dacula, Toomey was named a GCAA Player of the Week this season.

Kierra Hall signed with Division 2 school Tuskeegee University. This 5’ 2” guard from Hinesville earned recognition as a member of the GCAA Conference All-Academic Team.

Shunseere Kent signed with Division 1 school Bradley University. Kent, a 5 ’7” guard from East Point, was named a GCAA Player of the Week this season, and was also named the GCAA Player of the Year.

“These girls have worked so hard to accomplish their goals and they trusted the process here and it has paid off,” said EGSC Lady Bobcats Head Coach C.J. Pace. “Each of them came to East Georgia with limited or no other offers to play basketball, and to see them sign full-ride basketball scholarships and to continue their education at their respective four-year universities has been an incredible experience. They believed in my vision here at East Georgia and worked so hard for me, this school, and East Georgia’s Women’s basketball program. I cannot say enough about this group of sophomores. What I can say is that I am proud and thankful for them all!”