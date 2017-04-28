This day in history
by Halei Lamb | April 28, 2017 4:14 pm
Last Updated: April 28, 2017 at 4:16 pm
-
1788
Maryland became the 7th state in the United States.
-
1789
Fletcher Christian led the mutiny aboard the British ship Bounty against Captain William Bligh.
-
1945
Benito Mussolini was executed.
-
1947
Thor Heyerdahl and five others began their Pacific Ocean crossing on the raft, Kon-Tiki.
-
1967
Boxing champion Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the Army.
-
1992
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture unveiled its first “food pyramid.”
-
2001
Dennis Tito became the first space tourist.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.