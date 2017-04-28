School bus departures
by Halei Lamb | April 28, 2017 3:04 pm
It’s that time of the day when the school bus drivers start their routes to take students home. Please be sure to watch out for signals on each bus as these young pedestrians cross the streets to make it home.
