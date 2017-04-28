Road repairs on Advance Street
by Halei Lamb | April 28, 2017 3:15 pm
All drivers need to use caution while driving on Advance Street, as workers are repairing this road as well.
by Halei Lamb | April 28, 2017 3:15 pm
All drivers need to use caution while driving on Advance Street, as workers are repairing this road as well.
© Copyright 2017 | Emanuel County Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.