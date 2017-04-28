Riddle of the day
by Halei Lamb | April 28, 2017 3:38 pm
No legs have I to dance,
No lungs have I to breathe,
No life have I to live or die
And yet I do all three.
What am I?
by Halei Lamb | April 28, 2017 3:38 pm
No legs have I to dance,
No lungs have I to breathe,
No life have I to live or die
And yet I do all three.
What am I?
© Copyright 2017 | Emanuel County Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.