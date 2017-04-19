Police in foot chase
by Pam Akridge | April 19, 2017 2:25 pm
Last Updated: April 19, 2017 at 2:26 pm
Please use caution while in downtown area, West Main St. Swainsboro Police are on a foot chase to apprehend a man with warrants.
