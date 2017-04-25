Part-Time Driver Needed

Last Updated: April 25, 2017 at 9:41 am

Hickman Transport is a contractor for the USPS, we are seeking a Part-Time Driver to conduct mail transportation serviced out of Swainsboro, Ga. This is not a long-haul job, just local delivery to surrounding counties. Work hours are in the early morning and in the late evening, your days are generally free and every evening is home-time. This is an hourly pay position at $23.76 per hour. At this time, the route will be run just Monday-Wednesday earning around 10 hours per week. A perfect position for a retired individual or someone who just wants to add a little extra to their week.

You must have experience operating a 26′ box truck and be able to pass a DOT Physical. Must be responsible, reliable, and courteous. If you are interested, please contact us at employment@hickmantransport.com or fax your interest to 229-247-0513 or call 229-247-4150. Please include your name, contact information and past work experience.