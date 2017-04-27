Michael A. “Tony” Hicks, 56

Funeral services for Michael A. “Tony” Hicks, 56, of Garfield were held Thursday, April 20, 2017 in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 4 p.m. with Reverends Ben Gay, Bo Fordham, and Lamar Kersey officiating. Interment followed in the Williams Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. He died Monday, April 17, 2017 at Ogeechee Area Hospice following an extended illness.

Mr. Michael A. “Tony” Hicks was born in Swainsboro on October 28, 1960. He graduated from ECI in 1978, retired from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and was a lifetime farmer until he became disable. Hicks was a family man. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed grilling for fundraising events. He was a member of the Bulloch County Horseman’s Association as well as Popular Springs Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Fagler, and his grandparents, Baby and Johnnie Brown.

Survivors include his wife, Angela L. Hicks of Garfield; daughter, Johnna Hicks of Garfield; sons, J.C. Hicks and Josh Hicks, both of Garfield; aunt, Bernice McCullough of Nunez; uncle, Bobby (Charlotta) Brown of Florida; cousins, Stevie Brown and Stanley Brown, both of Portal; special friend, Boo Tarver; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were Stanley Brown, Joe Brown, Matt Lamb, Willie Mincey, Hines Keen, Al Clark, and Brooks Brown.

Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice 200 Donehoo St. Statesboro, Ga. 30458 or Portal High School Athletic Booster Club P.O. Box 164 Portal, Ga. 30450.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.