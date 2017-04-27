Martha Ann Love Kersey

Graveside services for Martha Ann Love Kersey, resident of Adrian, were held Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. in the Leon Waldon Kersey Family Cemetery with Elder George McNear and Elder Steve McNear officiating. She died Sunday night at her residence.

Mrs. Martha Ann Love Kersey was the daughter of the late J.G. And Laura Nell Meeks Love. She was a primitive Baptist and a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband and lifelong companion, Leon Kersey; two daughters, Karen Kersey and Melany Kersey; two stepsons, Wesley Kersey and Adam Kersey; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, David Love.

Pallbearers were Brandon Wilkes, A.J. Meeks, Bobby Roland, and Jerry McNear. Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Bargeron and Johnny Muns.

Tomlinson Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.