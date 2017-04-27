Legal Notices: April 26, 2017

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by George A Carter to Dempsey International LTD, dated December 5, 2003, recorded in Deed Book 217, Page 215, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to M&T Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 374, Page 50, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED FIFTY-THREE AND 50/100 DOLLARS ($85,453.50), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. M&T Bank is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd 5th Floor, Coral Gables, FL 33146 954-590-7631. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is George A Carter and Manda G Carter or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 66 McKenzie Dr, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. M&T Bank as Attorney in Fact for George A Carter McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 53rd G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing one (1) acre, more or less, as shown by plat of same by Walter K. Maupin. Surveyor, dated February 19, 1980, to which reference is made for a n ore complete, accurate and detailed description of said property. Said plat being recorded in Plat Book 10, Page 585, in the Office of Clerk, Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia. Said property being bounded now or formerly as follows: North by Myrtle R. Register; East by McKenzie Drive; South by Randall Fields; and West by Fannie Mae Karrh. SUBJECT TO Restrictive Covenants recorded in Deed Book HG, Pages 448-450 in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court. The above described property is the same as that conveyed from Michael Richard Douglas by Warranty Deed dated January 18, 1994, recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 57, Page 497. MR/crp1 5/2/17 Our file no. 5704014 – FT1

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Wilder L Coleman, Sr. to Bank of America, N.A., dated October 19, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 256, Page 358, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Banc of America Alternative Loan Trust 2005-12 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-12 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 386, Page 104, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of EIGHTY-SEVEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($87,200.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Banc of America Alternative Loan Trust 2005-12 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-12 is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019 888-850-9398×3705. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Wilder L Coleman, Sr. and Wilder Lindsey Coleman, Jr. or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 361 Stevens Cemetary Road, Midville, Georgia 30441. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Banc of America Alternative Loan Trust 2005-12 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-12 as Attorney in Fact for Wilder L Coleman, Sr. McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 57th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 10 acres, more or less, and fronting on the Northwestern side of Stevens Cemetery Road (County Road #75). Said property is triangular in shape and is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of RTOC Limited Partnership; Southeast by Stevens Cemetery Road (County Road #75); and Southwest by lands of RTOC Limited Partnership. Said property is referenced as property of Wilder Lindsey Coleman on the Northwest side of Stevens Cemetery Road (County Road #75) on a Plat of Survey dated August 18, 2005, made by George William Donaldson, Surveyor, and recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 20, page 57E. Said property Is that portion of the property Northwest of Stevens Cemetery Road (County Road #75) conveyed by a Quitclaim Deed dated August 6, 1991, from Jeanette P. Coleman to Wilder Lindsey Coleman, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 32, page 7. Said property is also that portion of the property Northwest of Stevens Cemetery Road (County Road #75) conveyed by a Joint Survivorship Warranty Deed dated August 19, 1980, from Jeanette Phillips Coleman to Wilder Lindsey Coleman and Jeanette Phillips Coleman, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book HO, page 181. MR/ttg 5/2/17 Our file no. 5194716 – FT2

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, EMANUEL COUNTY

Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Michael L. Childs and Linda D. Childs to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Wachovia Mortgage Corporation dated 8/22/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 296 Page 607 Emanuel County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 153,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on May 02, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:

All that certain tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the 58th G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 13.52 acres as shown on a plat prepared for James T. Green by George

William Donaldson, Surveyor, dated June 8, 1999, recorded in Plat Book 21, Page 171, Emanuel County Records.

Said recorded plat is by reference incorporated in this description. Also conveyed herein is a 16-foot easement for ingress and egress which runs from Canady Bridge Road (County Road #281) to the

above-described 13.52 acre tract. Said 16-foot easement and the original conveyance thereof are shown on the above-referenced plat.

This sale will be made subject to any right of the United States of America to redeem the hereinabove described property within 120 days from the sale date aforesaid, in order to satisfy certain outstanding federal tax liens.

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property is commonly known as 189 Canady Bridge Road, , Twin City, GA 30471 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Michael L. Childs and Linda D. Childs or tenant or tenants.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Loss Mitigation

3476 Stateview Boulevard

Fort Mill, SC 29715

1-800-678-7986

Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.

Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as agent and Attorney in Fact for Michael L. Childs and Linda D. Childs

Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.

1000-667515345A

THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1000-667515345A

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS D. FLANDERS,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 17E0048

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES and to whom it may concern:

DOUGLAS MITCHELL FLANDERS

has petitioned forto be appointed Administrator of the estate of THOMAS D. FLANDERS deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. MAY 1, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 / 125 S. Main Street

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ELSIE W. OGLESBY,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 17E0030

NOTICE

IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,

TO: James Aubrey Lott, Michael Williamson, Michelle Patrick, Olivia Williamson, Brice Williamson, Norman Williamson, Christine Helms, Linda Reynolds, Danny Williamson, David Williamson, Connie Duncan, Jerry Balderson, Terry Williamson, Vicki Tiller, Robbie Oglesby, Janet Roland.

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before 10:00 A.M. May 1, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 / 125 S. Main St.

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

Under and by virtue the Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed by and between Marietta M Pierce (“Grantor”) and CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES INC (“Lender” or “Grantee”), dated July 15, 2005, and recorded at Deed Book 251, Page 131-135, Emanuel County, Georgia records ( the “Security Deed”); Grantee as attorney-in-fact for Grantor will sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for certified funds only before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale, on the 2nd day in May, 2017, the following described real property, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT AND PORTION OF LOT, TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF SWAINSBORO, 53rdG.M. DISTRICT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOTS NUMBERED 15 AND 16, BLOCK L, FOWLER’S HILL SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY, SAID LOTS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY A PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA IN PLAT I, PAGE 67. AND REFERENCE IS HERETO MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION SAID LOT AS A WHOLE FRONTING ON GRADY STREET A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET AND RUNNING BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET AND BEING BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY LOTS 12 AND 19, BLOCK L OF SAID SUBDIVISION; WEST BY LOT 17, BLOCK L OF SAID SUBDIVISION.

Tax Map Reference: 513-108

Being that parcel of land conveyed to AARON S. PIERCE and MARIETTA M. PIERCE from JOHN C. HOLDER AND RHONDA S. HOLDER by that deed dated 08 11 1995 and recorded 08 16 1995 in deed book 76, at page 34 of the EMANUEL County, GA Public Registry.

Being that parcel of land conveyed to MARIETTA M. PIERCE from AARON S. PIERCE by that deed dated 05 07 2002 and recorded 06 21 2005 in deed book 249, at page 336-337 of the EMANUEL County, GA Public Registry.

The debt secured by the Security Deed is evidenced by that certain Note, Security Agreement and Disclosure Statement by and between Grantor and Citifinancial Services Inc, dated July 15, 2005, in the original principal amount of $42,365.47, as assigned to Grantee, as amended, replaced, restated modified (the “Note”) plus interest on the unpaid balance until paid, and other indebtedness. The current owner of the note is ALTA CHUTES I LLC

Default has occurred and continues under the terms of the Note and Security Deed by reason of, among other possible events of default, the nonpayment when due of the indebtedness evidence by the Note and secured by the Security Deed and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the Note and Security Deed. By reason of this default, the Security Deed has been declared foreclosable according to its terms.

The above-described real property will be sold to the highest and best bidder for cashier’s check, the proceeds to be applied to the payment of said indebtedness, attorney’s fees, and the lawful expenses of said sale, all as provided in the Note and Security Deed. The sale shall be subject to the following: all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, if any; possible redemptive rights of the Internal Revenue Service, if any; and all other prior assessments, easements, restrictions or matter of record.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Emanuel County Tax Collector; City of Swainsboro Tax Office

To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the real property is ALTA CHUTES I LLC and/or tenant(s).

Chutes I LLC,

as Agent and Attorney –in-Fact for Marietta M Pierce aka Marietta M Moody.

Weinstein & Riley PS

701 Broadway Ste B-08

Nashville TN 37203

615-742-9220

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY.

Notice is hereby given that JAMES JAMAR HARRIS filed her Petition in the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, on the 30th day if March, 2017, for a change name of his name from JAMES JAMAR HARRIS to JA’MAR JAMES HARRIS. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested party to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.

This 30th day if March 2017.WILLIAM H. MCWHORTER, JR.

Attorney at Law

State Bar Number: 499950

Shepherd, Gary & McWhorter, LLC

P.O. Drawer 99

109 East Moring Street

Swainsboro, GA 30401

478-237-7551

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROBERT MACK MORRISON,

ESTATE NO. 13E0064

DECEASED

NOTICE

[For Discharge from Office and all Liability]

IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

and (all and singular the heirs of said Decedent,)(the beneficiaries under the will,) and to whom it may concern:

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before 10:00 A.M. MAY 8, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

By: Jeanie Hooks

Address Clerk of the Probate Court

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF HOUSTON STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: MARCO ANTONIO RIOS JIMENEZ

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2017 A 3563

ADOPTION PROCEEDING

FILED 3/28/2017

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

DATE 3/28/2017

TO: GREGORIO JOSE ALONZO

Your are hereby notified that on the 28TH day of MARCH, 2017, MARCO ANTONIO RIOS JIMENEZ filed a petitioN in the Superior Court of said County to seek adoption of: Child 1 LESSLY JOHANA JOSE SIAZ Child 2 JONATHAN JOSE DIAZ

You are hereby commanded to file any objection to said adoption, in writing, on or before 09 JUNE, 2017, and to show cause before the presiding Judge in Chambers of Houston Superior Court at 8:45 o’clock , on the 09 day of JUNE, 2017, in the Courthouse in Perry, Houston County, Georgia, why the adoption proceeding filed on behalf of the petitioner should not be granted without the written consent of the NATURAL FATHER of said minor child.

WITNESS THE HONORABLE G.E. “BO” ADAMS

Judge(s) of said Court, this the 28TH day of MARCH, 2017.

Carolyn V. Sullivan

Clerk, Houston Superior Court

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of James E. Green, Jr., decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 11th day of April, 2017.

Doris S. Green, Executrix of the Estate of James E. Green, Jr., decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of SUSIE B. WATSON, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 11th day of April, 2017.

James R. Watson and Jamey R. Watson, Executors

of the Estate of Susie B. Watson, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

“Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate East Georgia Construction, Inc. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial Registered Office of the Corporation is located at 616 W. Moring Street, Swainsboro, Ga 30401 and the initial registered agent at such address is George William Donaldson, II.

Jerry N. Cadle, Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, Ga 30401

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF )

RONNIE WILLIAM JONES, ESTATE NO. 17E0063

DECEASED

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES and to whom it may concern:

PATRICIA L. JONES has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the estate of RONNIE WILLIAM JONES deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. MAY 22, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 / 125 S. Main Street

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number