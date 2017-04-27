Jail Report: April 26, 2017
by Halei Lamb | April 27, 2017 3:40 pm
James Delmonaco, 12 Allenscove Rd., Charleston, R.I.; entered 4/17/17; Speeding School Zone 15-29 MPH over, Hold For Out Of State Extradiction; ECSO
Geoffery Charles Vance, 23, 100 W. Turner St. B3, Metter; entered 4/17/17; Hold for Candler County; HOLD FOR CANDLER CO.
Stevie Ray Brown, 44, 927 Eastham Ct. Apt. 23, Crofton, Mass.; entered 4/18/17; Forgery; SPD
Ariel Shantay Morgan, 25, 1103 Lincoln Park Rd., Wadley; entered 4/18/17; Theft/shoplifting; released 4/18/17; SPD
David Gordon Bryant, 54, 105 Falcon Trail; entered 4/18/17; Probation Violation Dept. Community Supervision; releaesd 4/19/17; DEP. COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
Joseph Texidor, 29, 2714 Wade Rd., Washington, D.C.; Hold For Out Of State Extradiction, Forgery, Out-Of-State-New-York; SPD
Otis Tibias Jackson, 42, 217 Anita Ave., East Dublin; entered 4/18/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Theft/shoplifting, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Obejct, Give false name/false info/police, Hold for Laurens County; SPD
Heather Nicole Cobb, 21, 1224 Forest Dr., Metter; entered 4/18/17; Theft/shoplifting; released 4/18/17; SPD
Shenna Gale Daft, 34, 1224 Forest Dr., Metter; entered 4/18/17; Theft/shoplifting; releaesd 4/18/17; ECSO
Shannon Stokes Jones, 30, 120 Davis Rd, Twin City; entered 4/19//17; Driving lic susp/rev, Expired tag; released 4/19/17; ECSO
Jamichael Jerrod Walker, 29, 368 Oak Grove Church Rd. 1323 Hemingway Ln.; entered 4/19/17; Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Driving lic susp/rev, Flee/attempt to elude police, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Reckless Driving, VGCSA trafficking Marijuana, Obstr/ofc, Obstr/ofc, VGCSA trafficking Cocaine, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, Failure To Exercise Due Care No Contacts; SPD
Jessica Marquisha Byrd, 26, 215 Short St., Twin City; entered 4/19/17; Fleeing/attempt to elude; released 4/19/17; SPD
Anthony Charles Gordy, 19, 668 Richardson Rd., Dalton; entered 4/19/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSP
Deon Terrance Weaver, 46, 608 Kudzu Trail. P.O. Box 603 Twin City; entered 4/19/17; Probation/Superior Court;
Brandon Lee Strange, 21, 110 Gar Rd. Twin City; entered 4/19/17; theft/taking; ECSO
Shakeria Shaneice Snider, 22, 566 McGarrah Mill Pond Rd.; entered 4/20/17; City Bench Warrant; released 4/20/17, SPD
John Willie Mason, 73, 624 Mist Street; entered 4/20/17; City Bench Warrant; released 4/20/17; SPD
Omar Denzel Castillo, 20, 3148 Roseheat Lane, Lithonia; entered 4/21/17; VGCSA, Marijuana/poss less than oz
Daman Isaiah Kaigler, 19, 2351 Mills Bend, Dectur; entered 4/21/17; VGCSA possession, Marijuana w/ intent to distribute, Failure to Maintain Lane; released 4/21/17; GSP
Demetrious Antawn Doyle, 27, 365 Modoc Rd.; entered 4/21/17; Probation/Superior Court; SPD
Jason Alexander Stevens, 35, 1285 Wadley Coleman Lake Rd., Midville; entered 4/22/17 Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Dui/drugs; released 4/22/17; TCPD
James Wesley Stephens, 54, 1700 U.S. Highway 301 N., Statesboro; entered 4/22/17; Hold for Bulloch County; released 4/24/17; TCPD 7
Shandrenae Marsa Turner, 19, 424 Martin Rd. Stone Mountain; entered 4/22/17; Speeding 30+ MPH over, Reckless Driving; released 4/22/17; OPPD
Tommy Lee Robertson JR., 37, 124 Scuffle Town Rd., Garfield; entered 4/24/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO
Nicholas John Dodson, 29, 114 E. Anderson St., Savannah; entered 4/24/17; No Insurance, Suspended Registration; released 4/24/17; OPPD
Isaisa Gomez-Calmo, 31, 95 McDaniels Rd. Lot 215, Wadley; entered 4/24/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving while unlicensed/expired.
Eugene Emanuel Thompson, 47, 3656 Handy Kennedy Rd., Cobbtown; entered 4/24/2017; Child molest; ECSO
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.