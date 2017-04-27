Jail Report: April 26, 2017

James Delmonaco, 12 Allenscove Rd., Charleston, R.I.; entered 4/17/17; Speeding School Zone 15-29 MPH over, Hold For Out Of State Extradiction; ECSO

Geoffery Charles Vance, 23, 100 W. Turner St. B3, Metter; entered 4/17/17; Hold for Candler County; HOLD FOR CANDLER CO.

Stevie Ray Brown, 44, 927 Eastham Ct. Apt. 23, Crofton, Mass.; entered 4/18/17; Forgery; SPD

Ariel Shantay Morgan, 25, 1103 Lincoln Park Rd., Wadley; entered 4/18/17; Theft/shoplifting; released 4/18/17; SPD

David Gordon Bryant, 54, 105 Falcon Trail; entered 4/18/17; Probation Violation Dept. Community Supervision; releaesd 4/19/17; DEP. COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

Joseph Texidor, 29, 2714 Wade Rd., Washington, D.C.; Hold For Out Of State Extradiction, Forgery, Out-Of-State-New-York; SPD

Otis Tibias Jackson, 42, 217 Anita Ave., East Dublin; entered 4/18/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Theft/shoplifting, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Obejct, Give false name/false info/police, Hold for Laurens County; SPD

Heather Nicole Cobb, 21, 1224 Forest Dr., Metter; entered 4/18/17; Theft/shoplifting; released 4/18/17; SPD

Shenna Gale Daft, 34, 1224 Forest Dr., Metter; entered 4/18/17; Theft/shoplifting; releaesd 4/18/17; ECSO

Shannon Stokes Jones, 30, 120 Davis Rd, Twin City; entered 4/19//17; Driving lic susp/rev, Expired tag; released 4/19/17; ECSO

Jamichael Jerrod Walker, 29, 368 Oak Grove Church Rd. 1323 Hemingway Ln.; entered 4/19/17; Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Driving lic susp/rev, Flee/attempt to elude police, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Reckless Driving, VGCSA trafficking Marijuana, Obstr/ofc, Obstr/ofc, VGCSA trafficking Cocaine, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, Failure To Exercise Due Care No Contacts; SPD

Jessica Marquisha Byrd, 26, 215 Short St., Twin City; entered 4/19/17; Fleeing/attempt to elude; released 4/19/17; SPD

Anthony Charles Gordy, 19, 668 Richardson Rd., Dalton; entered 4/19/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSP

Deon Terrance Weaver, 46, 608 Kudzu Trail. P.O. Box 603 Twin City; entered 4/19/17; Probation/Superior Court;

Brandon Lee Strange, 21, 110 Gar Rd. Twin City; entered 4/19/17; theft/taking; ECSO

Shakeria Shaneice Snider, 22, 566 McGarrah Mill Pond Rd.; entered 4/20/17; City Bench Warrant; released 4/20/17, SPD

John Willie Mason, 73, 624 Mist Street; entered 4/20/17; City Bench Warrant; released 4/20/17; SPD

Omar Denzel Castillo, 20, 3148 Roseheat Lane, Lithonia; entered 4/21/17; VGCSA, Marijuana/poss less than oz

Daman Isaiah Kaigler, 19, 2351 Mills Bend, Dectur; entered 4/21/17; VGCSA possession, Marijuana w/ intent to distribute, Failure to Maintain Lane; released 4/21/17; GSP

Demetrious Antawn Doyle, 27, 365 Modoc Rd.; entered 4/21/17; Probation/Superior Court; SPD

Jason Alexander Stevens, 35, 1285 Wadley Coleman Lake Rd., Midville; entered 4/22/17 Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Dui/drugs; released 4/22/17; TCPD

James Wesley Stephens, 54, 1700 U.S. Highway 301 N., Statesboro; entered 4/22/17; Hold for Bulloch County; released 4/24/17; TCPD 7

Shandrenae Marsa Turner, 19, 424 Martin Rd. Stone Mountain; entered 4/22/17; Speeding 30+ MPH over, Reckless Driving; released 4/22/17; OPPD

Tommy Lee Robertson JR., 37, 124 Scuffle Town Rd., Garfield; entered 4/24/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO

Nicholas John Dodson, 29, 114 E. Anderson St., Savannah; entered 4/24/17; No Insurance, Suspended Registration; released 4/24/17; OPPD

Isaisa Gomez-Calmo, 31, 95 McDaniels Rd. Lot 215, Wadley; entered 4/24/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving while unlicensed/expired.

Eugene Emanuel Thompson, 47, 3656 Handy Kennedy Rd., Cobbtown; entered 4/24/2017; Child molest; ECSO