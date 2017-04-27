Jail Activity: April 19, 2017

De’Marious Niko Gates, 19, 206 Fowler St., Swainsboro; entered 4/11/17; Escape ECSO

Krystal Lynn Oyer, 29, 110 South Racetrack St., Swainsboro; entered 4/11/17; Hold for Richmond County; released 4/12/17 SPD

Ashley Allen Tant, 25, 807 Adams St., Darien; entered 4/11/17; Probation/State Court; Fail to Appear ECSO

Irvin J. Alviter-Rojel, 28, 1133 Balboa Ct., Norcross; entered 4/11/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH Over; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 4/11/17 ECSO

Jaamond A. Kelly, 22, 4820 Palamar Dr., Brunswick; entered 4/12/17; Battery; Simple Battery; released 4/12/17 EGSC

Lannie Howard Morris, JR., 55, 95 Buckeye Rd., Twin City; entered 4/12/17; Driving Lic. Susp/rev: Suspended Registration;Improperly Transferred Tag; released 4/12/17 ECSO

Jonnae Lee Antionette Johnson, 19, 148 Circle Rd.,Dacula; entered 4/12/17; Simple Battery; released 4/12/17 EGSC

Keyundre Markevious Smith, 20, 365 Modoc Rd., Swainsboro; entered 4/12/17; Aggr assault; Crim. use of article w/altered id mark SPD

Ryshon Rymell Buford, 19, No Address; entered 4/12/17; Aggr assault; Crim. use of article w/altered id mark; Unlawful acts SPD

Eric Lashawn Barney Jr., 17, 62 Piney Grove Rd., Midville; entered 4/12/17; Aggr assault; Unlawful acts SPD

Tyrone Fitzgerald Spann Jr., 29, 625 Allen St. Lot 21, Swainsboro; entered 4/12/17; Probation; released 4/13/17 SPD

Tenita Lashay Woods, 22, 207 New St., Swainsboro; entered 4/12/17; Crim. use of article w/altered id mark; Unlawful acts SPD

Kimberly Marie Farrow, 40, 39 Dal St., Swainsboro; entered 4/12/17; Crim. Trespass; released 4/13/17 ECSO

Brandi Nichole Godbee,30, No Address; entered 4/13/17; Probation/Superior Court ECSO

Tavarius Menquez Devouil, 25, 410 Modoc Rd., Swainsboro; entered 4/13/17; VGCSA possession Marijuana w/ intent to distribute; VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object; Probation Superior Court; Probation Superior Court SPD

Keturah Shenice Foreman,24, 255 HWY 56 N., Swainsboro; entered 4/13/17; VGCSA possession Marijuana w/ intent to distribute; Hold for Bulloch County SPD

Verlon Wadley Jr., 23, 8519 HWY 297, Swainsboro; entered 4/13/17; Poss. of Firearm During Commission of Felony; VGCSA possession Cocaine w/ intent to distribute; Probation/ Superior Court ECSO

Lucina Ruiz Aubrosio, 41, 841 Thrift Dr., Swainsboro: entered 4/13/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; Accident Involved; released 4/13/17 SPD

Jamel Anthony Kennedy,18, 22017 Cullman St., Savannah; entered 4/13/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss. Less than an oz/misd; released 4/13/17 EGSC

Lakreshia Zakil Jacobs,20, 1705 Mcswain Dr., Vidalia; entered 4/13/17; VGCSA possession Marijuana w/ intent to distribute; VGCSA possession Marijuana; Probation SPD

Steven Kyle Henry, 22, 419 West Main St., Swainsboro; entered 4/13/17; Theft/service-f/m; Probation State Court ECSO

Donald Eugene Gregory,51, 335 Marland Dr., Swainsboro; entered 4/14/17; Aggr. Stalking; released 4/17/17 ECSO

Tera Sue Sluder,39, 225 JM Spearman Rd. Lot 2, Swainsboro; entered 4/14/17; Driving Lic. Susp./rev; Failure to Maintain Lane: DUI/Refusal; Seat Belt Violation; released 4/14/17 ECSO

Brandon Jermaine Armstrong,27, 653 Longview Rd., Swainsboro; entered 4/14/17; Aggr assault; Crim. attempt; Bench Warrant/State Court; Bench Warrant/State Court; Bench Warrant/State Court; Probation Superior Court SPD

Marcus Tyler Kirby,23, 318 N. Lanier St. Apt.2, Lyons; entered 4/14/17; Probation/ Superior Court ECSO

Joe Brown Thomas Jr.,54, 295 First St., Covington; entered 4/15/17; Hold for Out Of County Billing; released 4/17/17 ECSO

Jarrett Owens Ware,29, 141 Arden Dr., Swainsboro; entered 4/15/17; Forgery- 1st degree ECSO

Array Kadeena Sandy,22, 480 Willow Lane, Mcdonough; entered 4/15/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH Over; No Insurance; Suspended Registration; released 4/15/17 OPPD

Randolph Jean Simon,37, 3158 Mission Ridge Ln., Atlanta; entered 4/16/17; Driving lic susp/ rev; expired tag; released 4/16/17 OPPD