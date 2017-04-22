Help Wanted
by Halei Lamb | April 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 21, 2017 at 5:17 pm
Plaza Pharmacy in Swainsboro is seeking a mature, energetic, honest, and dependable employee, preferably with retail experience, good social skills, and an eagerness to learn. Please visit the pharmacy and fill out an application. No phone calls will be accepted. Ask for Teresa if you are seriously ready to work.
