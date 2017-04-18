Free music festival at EGSC this Saturday

East Georgia State College’s Student Government Association will host their first Bobcat Bash Music Festival, presented by Drake O. Radio Productions and AE Noles Events on April 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. on EGSC’s Swainsboro campus. The Music Festival will have no admission fee, and all the excitement will be happening on the quad all day long!

Performing will be Ben Wells, Jayy Fox, Perpetual Motion, Movers and Shakers, Brandon and Amanda Bell and Donald Jenkins.

Originally from Valdosta, Ben Wells started his musical journey playing small college and dive bars as a way to pay for tuition. This is where he developed his passion for music. In 2013, Ben released his very first and only demo. The self-titled demo contained 12 original songs and actually found it’s way on iTunes Country Charts, landing alongside some top major artists. Being able to perform on stages all across the Southeast is one thing, but Ben wanted to take his career to the next level and really started to sharpen his skills as a performer and songwriter when he made the decision to move to Nashville late 2015. In less than two years, Ben was able to sign his first major publishing deal Writerslist Nashville and is now finally ready to release brand new music with his new song Do Some Drinkin as well as debut EP this Spring.

Movers & Shakers are a Southern Rock and Roll band based out of Savannah, Georgia. Formed in 2012, the band, Jesse “Madman” Riner (vocals/guitar), “Big Cat” Mike Peaden (bass), and Nicholaus Wilkerson aka Slick Nick, aka Hammer Foot, Groove Machine Supreme (vocals/percussion), have performed shows across the country. Made up of a variety of musical influences and playing styles, Movers & Shakers are a tight blend of deeply composed music and lyrics with an emphasis on philosophy and good vibes. Their sound is very moving, ranging from clean multi-layered groove to hard-truckin’ stomp rock, all the way to soul-boogie breakdowns, the music is dead-set aimed at the heart. Let’s shake it on down.

The duet of Brandon and Amanda Bell began in 2002 when a young man walked through the back door of a church with a bass guitar in hand and met his future partner in music and in life. Brandon Bell picked up the guitar at the age of 14 and discovered his love of classic rock and old country in active form on his Peavy Raptor One. Amanda Brantley Bell’s journey began in the 4th grade on a Kermit the Frog keyboard that prompted her mother to place her in piano lessons. With influences in praise and worship, folk, and blues Amanda followed the path leading her to God’s calling on her life. The two have collaborated with various musicians over the years in bands and at venues throughout Georgia. They now attend Canoochee Baptist Church with their three children and act as associate youth directors. Their passion for music continues in their home and in their church where they are fostering the love for music and worship of the Father in future generations.

Donald Jenkins is a native of Emanuel County who has been involved in several civic and community affairs for several decades. He has also been involved in the local music scene from many years. Jenkins was in city politics for 15 years, has served on the Emanuel Medical Center Authority, Swainsboro Technical Foundation Board (formerly) and Emanuel Arts Council. Jenkins currently serves on the Franklin Memorial Library Board, Emanuel County Board of Elections, Community Action for Youth, Inc. and East Georgia State College Foundation. He was an educator and administrator in the Emanuel County School System for 37 years and retired in 2011.

Jenkins was one of the first performers on Emanu’ Ole Opry and has continued through the years as a part of the Opry Band until recent years. He performs regularly for various groups and churches, offering a variety of musical styles including ballads, country, soul and gospel.

Information about all of our acts is available on our webpage, www.ega.edu/bobcatbash. Join us on April 22 from 11 a.m. until to enjoy these great performances on our beautiful campus—all for free!

The Bobcat Bash Music Festival is sponsored by the EGSC Student Government Association and paid for with student activity fees.