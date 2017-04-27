ECSO Reports: April 19, 2017

Deputies with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) reported…

April 11

Victim states that offender held him hostage since Friday when him and another man went to the offender’s home to do some work. After completing the job, offender would not let him leave. Victim states he tried to leave several times from the residence and would be stopped every time. One instance, he was grabbed by his shirt and hit by another male when trying to leave. The victim also states having a gun pulled on him by the offender. The female offender threatened to carry him to a graveyard and blow his brains out. The victim also states the offender talked about sending the sister of the victim a ransom note to get money out of her. The motive behind the ransom note was to get money to help get her son out of jail. The victim was able to get away from the offender around 9 a.m. at Thompson’s Minit Mart.

C.P. Stated he hit a bump in the road that resulted in a flattened tire. C.P. Waited 24 hours to attempt to report the incident.

Animal control was called out to apprehnd an aggressive dog at 695 Leman Rd. The animal was sedated and taken into custody by animal control.

Two held accountable for verbal altercation that became physical. Victim states offender charged at him and attempted to slap him as he was walking down the stairs. Victim then claimed to have lost his balance and fell onto some broken glass on the ground, resulting in a puncture wound to his lower back. Victim was transported to Emanuel Medical Center for treatment and evaluation. Offender was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

April 17

Victim states he allowed offender to file his taxes for him and offender took his refund of approximately $5,000 and will not return it to him. The victim states that offender allowed him to use one of her children as a dependent so he would get more money back in a refund. The victim was advised to notify the IRS about this complaint. EM5 attempted contact with the offender without success.

Victim states boyfriend assaulted and battered her around 11:30 a.m., at her mothers house. Victim states her and offender were in a heated argument that turned physical when victim attempted to escape. Victim was advised a TPO order.

Complainant stated that offender was brought home during the early morning hours by a friend at an intoxicated state. Complainant claimed offender has a persciption pill problem and wishes to seek helf for her. EMS evaulated the offender on the scene but did not transport. Complainant was advised of the 10*13 process.

Complainant claimed her tag being missing sometime before April 17. Complainant wasn’t sure if it was lost off her vehicle or stolen.