Dr. Tim Goodman to speak at EGSC Spring Commencement Ceremony

Last Updated: April 25, 2017 at 12:26 pm

East Georgia State College will hold their Spring Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Gymnasium. The alumni speaker for the event will be Lisa Fields Bertoch, EGC Class of 1993, and the student representative will be Miley Keyton, Miss East Georgia State College 2017.

Dr. Tim Goodman, Vice President for Academic Affairs, will give the commencement address. Dr. Goodman was born in Etowah, Tenn. and grew up in the foothills of the Smokey Mountains. He graduated from Englewood High School, then attended and graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a mathematics minor in 1969. He received his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Tennessee in December of 1973. He began his career as a Lecturer in Chemistry at the University of Tennessee. Attracted to the small two-year college, he began his real career at Bainbridge Junior College in January of 1975 as an Instructor in Chemistry and Physics. While at Bainbridge, he was promoted to Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Physics. In his three and a half years at Bainbridge, along with being an Assistant Professor of Chemistry, he was the Acting Coordinator of Student Services, Admissions, and Registrar for a time. In August of 1978, he became Chairperson of the Division of Mathematics and Sciences at Waycross Junior College and was promoted to Associate Professor of Chemistry in September of 1984. In September of 1989, he became Professor of Chemistry and in September of 1993 he was appointed Chairperson of the Division of Arts and Sciences at what had become Waycross College.

Dr. Goodman joined East Georgia College in July of 2000 when he became Vice President for Academic Affairs. He has been a fixture in that position at East Georgia State College, with the only exception being when, for a brief time, he was Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs from January of 2003 to July of 2006.

He has publications on Photoelectron Spectroscopy, writing across the curriculum in chemistry, and web-enhanced science instruction. He has done professional presentations on the nature of electronic advisement, the impact of the semester system on science classes, the role of the chief academic officer in accreditation, ethics and diversity in academic affairs, and teaching science in an online environment.

Dr. Goodman has seen many changes in his 44 years in higher education. He began with a wooden slide rule and has seen progression through hand-held calculators to smart phones and whatever else appears around the next corner. He has taught in almost every format, from the traditional classroom to online classes. Since his first off-site accreditation evaluation in May of 1991, Dr. Goodman has taken part in 27 on-site and off-site accreditation teams for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools – Commission on Colleges. He has assisted EGSC through a number of SACSCOC accreditation activities and has lead EGSC’s Complete College Georgia efforts.

In addition, he has been active in the community with both the Boy Scouts and with Kiwanis. In the Boy Scouts of America he has been a Den Leader, Webelos Den leader, Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, Explorer Advisor, and Venture Crew Leader. He has won many awards in Scouting including the Silver Beaver, the Scoutmaster’s Award of Merit, the Order of the Arrow Vigil honor and the Founder’s Award. Dr. Goodman is also very active in the Swainsboro Kiwanis Club and the Georgia District of Kiwanis. Among his many Kiwanis accomplishments, he is a two-time President of the Swainsboro Kiwanis Club, a three-time Lt. Governor in the Georgia District, a Distinguished Kiwanian two times, an Outstanding Kiwanian three times, an Outstanding District Leadership award winner, and twice Kiwanian-of-the-Year. He organized the East Georgia State College Circle K and was named the outstanding Circle K advisor in the Georgia District twice for his work with Circle K.

Dr. Goodman has been married to his wife, Cheryl, for almost 45 years. They have three children, Emily, Jennifer, and Jeremy, and four grandchildren ranging in age from 15 months to 18 years, Luke, Logan, Elise, and Jack. His hobbies include running, gardening, and collecting Scouting memorabilia.

Lisa Fields Bertoch received her Associates Degree in Accounting/Business Management from EGC in 1993. During her time at the school, she served as sophomore representative for the Student Government Association. Bertoch went on to earn her Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia College and State University in 1997 and is currently employed at Yeomans & Associates Insurance Agency where she serves as Vice President, Agency Manager and a producing property and casualty agent. Last June, she celebrated her 25-year anniversary with the agency.

Student speaker Miley Keyton is the 18-year-old daughter of Lyn and Pam Keyton of Swainsboro. She is the current Miss East Georgia State College 2017 and will be competing in the Miss Georgia Pageant in June. Schoolwork, dance and preparing to compete in the Miss Georgia Pageant keeps her busy. She is also an active member and Youth Leader of the Hawhammock Baptist Church youth ministries. She is a nursing major and plans to attend Augusta University for Nursing School to one day become a neonatal surgeon.

Following the commencement ceremony, a reception will be held in the Richard L. Brown Dining Hall.