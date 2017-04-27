Alvie Faulkner, 93

Funeral services for Alvie Faulkner, 93, of Twin City were held Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Twin City First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Donnan officiating. Interment followed in the Old Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. He died Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Mr. Alvie Faulkner was born April 10, 1924 in Twin City to the late Mark and Mamie Williams Faulkner. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Tank Battalion of the 32nd Regiment of the 3rd Armored Division. His unit was deployed to the front lines and went in as replacement troops in the Battle of the Bulge. After his service, Faulkner was self-employed as a general contractor and cabinet maker. He was a member of Twin City First United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and the Twin City Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Irene B. Faulkner of Twin City; two sons, Lee (Doreen “Dino”) Faulkner of Guyton and Thomas “Tommy” Faulkner of Savannah; five grandchildren, Jodi Lee Faulkner, Jamie Lynn Faulkner, Stacy Lane Faulkner, Marc Faulkner, and Ryan (Denies) Faulkner; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

Pallbearers were Marc Faulkner, Ryan Faulkner, Jimmy Neal, Jerry Hall, Charles Stewart, and Clark Dixon. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Twin City Lions Club.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.