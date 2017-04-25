Spring Honors Night at EGSC recognizes outstanding students

Last Updated: April 25, 2017 at 10:57 am

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, East Georgia State College held their annual Spring Honors Night in the Luck Flanders Gambrell Building Auditorium. Brannon Braddock, President of Phi Theta Kappa at EGSC, welcomed guests, and Kinsey Burgess of the EGSC Men’s Basketball Team led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dr. Tim Goodman, Vice President for Academic Affairs, presented awards to the Annual Dean’s List students. They were: Summer Lee Adams, Charles Austin Ambrose, Adriane Brianna Anderson, Ryley Delayne Baird, Danai Andrea Boyd, Joseph Brannon Braddock, Cameron Wallace Braddy, Philip Wesley Brigham, Brittany Nicole Brown, Ashley Elizabeth Bush, Taylor Brian Callahan, Jocelyn Arizona Carroll, Marissa Renae Castellano, Edgar Ivan Chavez, Kaylee Toi Coleman, Jessica Kara Collman, Deborah Turner Craft, Tricia Holly Cruz, Taylor Lindsy Culp, Kayla Austin Davis, Maggie Beth Dees, Wesley Bartow Edwards, Cody Lee Fielder, Hunter Wren Floyd, Danielle Leigh Glisson, Kayla Lynn Grainger, Elizabeth Hana Gross, Christina Varga Guerrero, Claudia Ann Hamilton, Kimberly Hamilton, She’rika Vandelle Hamilton, April Lashae Hardin, Mary Elizabeth Hart, Laura Michaela Hill, Ashlyn Nicole Hunter, Catherine Irene Jayroe, Deanna Hope Johnson, Schuyler A. Johnson, Hillary Danielle Kaplan, Adam Doyle Kersey, Kristan Alaina Kersey, Hailey A. King, Thang Simba Ngo Lieu, Morgan Raquel Link, Andrew Cody Mathis, Tiara Ashley McDuffie, Hunter Elizabeth McElmurray, Samantha Kaitlyn Meadows, Megan Nicole Miller, Britney Deleita-Gail Milton, Kirstyn Julia Morris, Micah Javier Norat, Anthony Blake Padgett, Priteshbhai Bharatbhai Patel, Kelly Elizabeth Peel, Ross Matthew Pendley, Michael Carmen Perella, Hannah Elizabeth Phillips, Grace Alexa Pittman, Cheyenne Elizabeth Prather, Zachary Nathaniel Proctor, Caleb Dennis Rich, Jessica Rios, Pia Rhosalie Roden, Chad Michael Rushing, Branden Michael Anthony Schumacher, Emily Marie Shaw, Henry C. Sherrod, Floyd Dakota Sparks, Holley Rebecca Spikes, Erica Lee Strom, Lauren Elyse Talkington, Brittany Jessica Tatum, Aleysha Liz Torres, Kerry Vo, Courtney Murray Wilkes, Arielle Rhea-Lynn Williamson, Matthew Philip Worm, Antonia Janae Young, John Herbert Young, Sydney Taylor Young and Anthony Mario Zuclich.

Naomi and Becky Mason presented the 15th Annual Emily Pestana-Mason Memorial Poetry Contest Award to William Raleigh Twibell. Dr. David Chevalier, Interim Biology Chair, then presented the George Marvin Baker Award for Excellence in Biological Science to Alicia C. Winfrey.

Subject area awards were presented to the following: Art to Celeste Rodriguez-Teran, Biology to Chiara Benberry, Business Administration & Accounting to Cameron Braddy, Business Administration & Economics to Trent C. Smoyer, Chemistry to Priteshbhai Bharatbhai Patel, Computer Science to Hannah E. Phillips, Criminal Justice to Rebecca D. Meeks, English to Jessica Rios, Foreign Language to Jessica Rios, History to Kimberly Hamilton, Mathematics to Dalton Z. Scott, Physics to Hannah E. Phillips, Political Science to Tricia H. Cruz, Sociology to Madison Bearden and Teacher Education to Brannon Braddock.

Student athletics awards were presented by Head Coaches. Baseball went to Maxwell Ryan, Men’s Basketball to Kinsey Burgess, Women’s Basketball to Kierra N. Hall and Softball to Abigail Johnson.

Leadership and Service in Campus Activities Awards were then presented to the following: Art Club to President Celeste Rodriguez-Teran and Vice President Janet Sanchez, Bobcat Spirit and Cheer Club to Brandyn Snyder, EGSC Ambassador Program to Naomi Mason, Student Government Association to President Austin Davis, Baptist Collegiate Ministries to President Karly Michelle Fordham, Criminal Justice Club to President Rebecca D. Meeks, International Club to President Miaya Lundy and Secretary Morgan Scott, Phi Theta Kappa to President Brannon Braddock, STEMMEGA Club to Hannah E. Phillips, and Wiregrass to editors Alexandra Rios and Elizabeth Gross.

EGSC President Dr. Bob Boehmer then presented Special Recognition Awards with the help of Senator Jack Hill, Senator Jesse Stone and Representative Butch Parrish. Jordan A. Robins was recognized as the University System of Georgia Outstanding Scholar, and Robins and Brannon Braddock were recognized with the All-Georgia Academic Team Award.

Braddock gave closing remarks and a reception was held on the Gambrell Building patio for all guests. Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees!