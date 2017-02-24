William White Curl III, 76

Last Updated: February 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

Memorial services for William White Curl III, 76, of San Francisco, Calif. were held Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Swainsboro City Cemetery with Rev. James Curl officiating. He died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016 at his residence.

Mr. William White Curl III was born in Macon on February 22, 1940 to the late William White and Margaret Durden Curl Jr. He retired from the United States Army, where he served as a lieutenant colonel. He was a graduate of Mercer University and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Curl was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Curl of San Franciso; two daughters, Linda L. Brown and Susan A. Meyer; two sons, Michael R. Fry and Cory P. Fry; one brother, James F. Curl; sister-in-law, Kathryn Curl; five grandchildren, Sarah E. Fry, Justin M. Fleschenberg, Emily K. Fry, Benjamin W. Brown, and Kathryn D. Brown; and nephews, David Curl and Jason Curl

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.